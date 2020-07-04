Cleveland Indians “to determine the best path forward” regarding the team name

MLB Concessions issued a statement on Friday, saying that the team “is committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward in our team name.”

The Indians removed the “Chief Wahoo” logo from their uniforms after the 2018 season ended.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our society and we bear the responsibility to promote social justice and equality. Our organization fully understands the name of our team among the most visible ways in which we communicate with society.

“We have had ongoing organizational discussions on these issues. The recent social unrest in our society and our country has only confirmed the need to continue to improve as an organization on social justice issues.

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and the right stakeholders to determine the best way forward for our team name.

“While the focus of the baseball world is shifting to the excitement of the 2020 season is unprecedented, we recognize our unique position in society and are committed to listening, learning and working in the way that can unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”

Atlanta Braves says the franchise “honors, supports and appreciates Native American society”

On Friday, before Cleveland released its statement, CNN reached out to the Indians and Atlanta Braves about their franchise names. Braves did not address the name change in their response.

“Atlanta Braves honors, supports and values ​​the indigenous American community,” the statement said. “This will never change.

“Atlanta Braves relationship with the Native American community dates back many years, and over the past several months, we have established a stronger bond with various Native American tribes, both regionally and nationally, on matters related to the Braves and Native American culture.

“We also had meetings with the original American staff that will collaborate with us on cultural issues, education, and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans that they are still proud here.

“Atlanta Braves has a serious commitment to honor the indigenous American community, and we’re excited to work together to ensure this happens.

“We have a lot of work to do on and off the field, but Atlanta Braves is ready to take on the challenge these times.”

Upon receiving this statement, CNN followed up with Braves in an attempt to clarify whether the team had no plans at this time to change the name but received no response.