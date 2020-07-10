Photo copyright

A report said the vast majority of emission reductions from electric cars will be eradicated by building new roads.

The government says car emissions per mile will decrease as emissions-free cars dominate British roads.

But the report says that 80% of the carbon dioxide savings from clean cars will be voided by the planned £ 27 billion road program.

He adds that if the ministers want a “green recovery”, it is better to spend money on public transportation, walking, cycling and remote work centers.

They note that electric cars will continue to increase local air pollution through Corrosion of particles from brakes and tires.

The calculations were performed by environmental consulting firm, Transport for Quality of Life, using data collected by Highways England.

Snake says on infrastructure: Get Britain building

Electric car emissions legend “busted”

The paper estimates that a third of the expected increase in emissions will come from construction – including energy for steel, concrete and asphalt.

A third will be created by increasing vehicle speeds on highways.

The other third will be due to the extra traffic generated by new roads that stimulate more car-dependent housing, retail and business complexes.

New roads, more traffic?

Its authors say that history shows that road construction always generates more traffic.

The report says that even with the most optimistic government estimate of the rate of adoption of electric cars, emissions from major roads and highways in England are not on track to achieve “net zero” by 2050.

A government spokesman told BBC News the report was based on old data.

“This assessment is completely incorrect and does not take into account the benefits of the massive boom in electric cars,” he said.

“The investment strategy on the road is in line with our ambition to improve air quality and carbon transport.”

The report’s lead author, Lynn Sloman, said that the electric car revolution will happen very slowly in transportation to achieve the UK’s carbon reduction targets.

“If we want to meet legally binding carbon budgets, we need to make big cuts in carbon emissions over the next decade,” she said.

“It will require a faster adoption of electric cars – but it will also require us to reduce the number of cars that current vehicles have traveled.

“Unfortunately, the £ 27bn government road program will make things worse, not better.”

The government accepts the total distance covered.

But she says the impact of the New Roads program on emissions will be part of the expected number of the report.

AA Chief, Edmund King, supports some road construction. He told BBC News: “After the closure we believe that more people will continue to work from home, drive less, drive their cars and walk more.

“But even with investment in broadband and active travel, we will still need to invest in roads – especially to overcome congestion hotspots to help deliver our goods to the market.”

A “mindless” building?

Solomon, who works regularly as a consultant to the Ministry of Transport, responded, “More roads mean more cars. Contracts of road investment have not resolved congestion.

“The constant pressure to get more money for roads, leave little for public transportation, biking and walking, is one of the reasons we are now facing a climate emergency. We can’t afford to get more immersed in the Toad of Toad Hall model of mindless road construction.”

It also says the government cannot ignore the persistent air pollution caused by brake particles and electric car tires.

In fact, this pollution can be increased if the fashion continues for the battery-powered SUV.

“This is an institutional problem,” said Ms Sloman. “There are people in England’s Ministry of Transport and Highways who have built their careers on big road building budgets, and they will not give them up easily.”

“But there are also some officials – and perhaps some politicians – who are beginning to realize that a climate emergency means that we need a radically different approach to transportation.”

The Department of Transportation is currently consulting on a carbon removal strategy, and will publish its plan later in the year.

