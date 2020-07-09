Close to many restaurants across India: Will the hospitality sector survive from the regular Covid-19?

Online attack at MGM Hotel

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, revenues of hospitality chains and F & B outlets have declined in the past few months, and many restaurants are close to closing. An interesting note by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) noted that more than 70 percent of hotels and restaurants in India were staring at the closure within 30 to 45 days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to analysts, small dining outlets, cafes and unofficial dining hotspots are dealing with the multiplier effect of the nationwide shutdown that has impacted profit margins, affecting customers’ confidence to consider an unexpectedly low foot in recent times, despite easing Closure in certain areas.

The effect of induced closure of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector

Top luxury restaurants like Indigo Deli, The Olive Group and Smoke House Deli, international bakery brands like Le Pain Quotidien are paying a heavy price due to the turmoil caused by Covid-19.

Landlords contribute more to the problems by not renegotiating the rents and the government has not announced a rescue package yet for the catering industry to help them survive the crisis. According to a previous report by ET, the restaurants reopened after a two-month closure Footprints were reported only 5-8% before COVID-19 levels.

Anuraj Katariyar, NRAI’s president, who runs DeGustibus Hospitality, has announced the closure of four restaurants in Mumbai to include ShoSha in Navi Mumbai and D: oh in Thane, Andheri West and Indigo Deli in Kurla. About 25 to 30 outlets for the Wow brand! Momo will soon be closed across cities.

Bearing in mind that business models need to be renewed in the new Covid-19 model in the future, so there must be a change in business models for stakeholders, food aggregators, and owner lease agreements. To deal with financial pressures and liquidity constraints, many restaurant operators are seeking franchises and delaying rents.

Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime announced the closure of Instagram saying: “With great sadness, we announce the permanent closure of both of our restaurants due to Covid-19 and the subsequent collapse of the property owner towards friendly rental terms.”

In Bangalore, the nation’s IT center has closed, many fine restaurants, and regular coffee breaks due to the prolonged closure of Covid-19. The famous Southern Star Hotel in Mysore, a famous landmark on Vinobha high-rise road for more than four decades, was closed last month with the termination of more than 80 of its employees and employees.

According to Crisil’s research, “Organized restaurants account for 35% of the restaurant industry in India, which is estimated to be 4.2 billion crore in FY2019. Additional restaurants account for 75% of organized restaurants, and online delivery / fast food makes up the remaining 25%.”

Rahul Prithiani, Director of CRISIL Research Mentioned earlier, “The regulated sector has seen a 90% decrease in sales since the close. Eating is no longer running and online orders have decreased by 50-70%. When the close is lifted, the bounce is only expected to be gradual. This holds particularly for Mumbai and Delhi. CR, which accounts for nearly half of the organized restaurant industry in India. “

Due to lower demand, reduced customer numbers, and social divergence standards, Crisil predicts that restaurants will operate 25-30% of monthly service levels in the first 45 days after the closure is lifted, putting the financial safety of many restaurant operators at risk given the high cost that Assumed by opening the outlets again, a 40-50% decrease in revenue could lead to negative operating margins in this fiscal year.

The decline in restaurant revenue will, in turn, affect horticultural growers, dairy farmers, food manufacturers, suppliers and logistics partners. Unregulated food producers, many of whom have significant exposure to the catering sector, will be hit hardest by the sharp drop in wholesale demand this fiscal year.

Hoping to stay and recover

Many restaurants now rely on fast food, delivery groups and packaged foods as new income-generating opportunities to survive on the job. After unlocking 1.0, customers’ initial demand for fast food, home delivery and visits has been slow and dim, despite standard operating procedures recommended by the government for the smooth operation and operation of the food and beverage industry (F & B).

Restaurants cope with the fear of the coronary virus on customers, who now seem ingrained in the minds of people, who now notice caution and suspicion of adventure to mix with some good food.

While there are countless reasons why customers choose to stay away from leniency in eating out, the most notable are safety and hygiene conditions, the absence of the vaccine / antidote if they are infected with a virus through food, and the low income available to customers.

While fear is ultimately hovering in the minds of customers, restaurants at the other end are dealing with operational issues such as a lack of skilled workers, manpower challenges, increased operating costs, and high prices for raw materials (components) with supply chains significantly disrupted in the few months Past.

Also, restaurant hours have changed across the country with major chains calling for closure by 7 pm, this means that dinner does not happen outside, and that lunch and the breakfast option in any case does not bring in much revenue. So, a few restaurants that opened post-closure lockdowns closed in days due to a lack of commercial viability to keep companies open under current conditions.

Restaurant owners now count their hopes on Unlock 3.0, to restore normal business times and bounce back, while it will take some time to revive customer sentiments again, so they can feel safe on the adventure and enjoy a gastronomic experience with friends and family, like the old days from the past. As your favorite restaurants prepare to welcome you again, the new regular Covid-19 requires a greater focus on serving food without contact and eating stress-free food.