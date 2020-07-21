CM Ashwathnarayan says about the closure: “No more extension”

Prime Minister of Karnataka BS YediyurappaTwitter

On Tuesday, Karnataka CM announced that he would address the state at 4 pm, leaving citizens to wonder what would be discussed. With the closure of Bangalore on July 22 close, everyone is watching the possible extension of the closure.

However, over the past few days, the Council of Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister have made clear that no such decision has been taken regarding Bengaluru. It was also confirmed by CM himself that the closure would be futile.

CM Ashwathnarayan dismisses allegations of the closure

The closure has become an urgent question and a debate in Karnataka. This has divided the country into two camps, those who believe the closure is necessary and those who believe it is not the answer to the ongoing crisis. In both cases, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Karnataka.

Even during closings at meetings with his government, CM Yediyurappa insisted that no one should expect another closure or an extension of the closure. He was out of the question a lot. Shortly after BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar was transferred and Manjunatha Prasad took office, after BBMP requested an extension of the closure, the media reported.

The ministers told the media not to expect the closure to be extended in Bengaluru. CM Ashwathnarayan said today, “There is no further extension of the closure. The closure is not a solution. We will announce different rules for densely populated areas, market areas and containment areas. There will be stricter rules this time.”

It seems that the government has adopted a position that the closure will not be an answer and a way out of the epidemic. However, the number of cases and “chain break” did not appear to show any improvement.

The Prime Minister’s Office has now confirmed that CM Yediyurappa will address the country on Tuesday evening. It is said that he will discuss guidelines and state affairs. His title will be broadcast on his social media feeds on Facebook and YouTube.