CNN Surveys: Biden advanced in three major states that Trump won in 2016

In Florida (51% Biden to 46% for President Donald Trump) and Arizona (49% Biden to 45% Trump), registered voters in favor of Biden broke single-digit margins, while in Michigan, Biden advanced 52% to 40% consistent with the national average For the presidential race, according to the latest CNN poll, polls.

Trump held all three states in 2016, with his narrowest victory in any state coming from Michigan, with just 10,704 votes. The poll results were among registered voters, but only when looking at those who say they will most likely vote in the fall elections, support for the candidates remains the same.

Almost all the latest high-quality polls from Florida and Michigan showed that Biden is on the edge of the cliff there, while in Arizona, there has been a mix of leads and results within the margin of error for each survey. A new CNN poll in Arizona showed that Biden was narrowed outside the margin of error in the poll. The University of Florida’s Quinnipiac poll, released late last week, showed that Biden is leading two numbers there, which is larger than most other polls found.

But it should be noted that recent Florida polls were somewhat consistent about Biden’s state support level (Quinnipiac linked that to 51%, like the new CNN poll, while CBS News fell 48%, and Fox News put it 49%) , With greater discrepancies in support for the president (46% in the new CNN poll, 42% in CBS News, 40% in Fox News and 38% in the Quinnipiac poll).

Across all three states, Trump’s ratings overall, to deal with coronavirus outbreaks and tackle racial inequality in the United States are underwater. There is some variation in the overall approval rating of the president, with 57% disagreeing in Michigan, 54% in Arizona and 51% in Florida.

But regarding coronavirus and racial inequality, two issues that have dominated the national conversation in the past few months, Trump’s rejection is around 60% in all three states. When coronavirus outbreaks, 60% disagree in Arizona, 59% in Michigan and 57% in Florida. Regarding racial inequality in the United States, 59% reject both in Arizona and Michigan, and 57% in Florida.

The results suggest that the president could be on a better ground in all three states if the country’s focus shifts to the economy: in Arizona and Florida, the majority assesses the president positively in his dealings with the economy (52% agree in each state). The Michiganers are equally divided (47% agree, 49% disagree).

But there is no indication that this shift in the near future. In both Arizona and Florida, both regions where coronavirus infection has spread rapidly in recent weeks, a majority (57% in Arizona and 64% in Florida) believe that the worst outbreak has yet to come. In both states, more than 7 out of 10 voters say the worst is Biden’s former presidency. In Michigan, a narrow majority says the worst is behind them (51%).

Michigan State Governor Gretchen Whitman, who has publicly clashed with Trump over her response to the coronavirus, is getting high ratings from her state residents for her handling of the virus, with 69% saying they feel it is doing everything it can to fight it. . Republican conservatives in Arizona and Florida are not seen in this way by their constituents: 66% say Arizona Governor Doug Ducey can do more to fight an outbreak, and 63% say the same about Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

Biden and Trump have argued that they are the best option for Americans’ safety, with the Trump campaign focusing on the message of law and order and Biden’s campaign arguing that Trump has dropped the ball on coronaviruses, killing Americans. Michigan voters were asked about the candidate who “keeps Americans safe from harm”, Biden, 52% to 43%. In Arizona, they split equally, 47% each. And in Florida, they chose Trump from 51% to 46%.

In all three states, Biden is often seen as honest and trustworthy from Trump, but just under 1 in 10 in every state says the description does not apply to any of the candidates.

Biden’s advantage in the three states is largely due to his superiority among women. 61% of women are supported in Michigan, 56% in Arizona and 53% in Florida. The differences in how women vote across states are largely due to differences in support among white women. In Michigan, Biden owns 57% among white women versus 36% for Trump. In Arizona, they split equally, 50% for Biden to 46% for Trump. In Florida, Trump leads white women 55% to Biden 42%. Biden carries broad leadership among women of color in all three states.

This difference between white women in Michigan versus women in Arizona and Florida is also strongly felt over the question of which candidate will keep Americans safe. While white women are more likely than white men in all three states to say Biden will keep them safe, in Michigan, they are 18 points more likely, while this gap is five points in Florida and six points in Arizona.

With the pandemic spreading, voters’ opinions are divided on how they prefer to vote in the fall by party, as Democrats prefer voting by mail or early and Republicans mostly favor voting in person on election day.

This means that preferences for voting via email rather than personal presence are stronger among Biden supporters than Trump supporters. In Arizona, 78% of Biden supporters said they preferred voting by mail, compared to 43% of Trump supporters. In Florida, 59% of Biden supporters prefer voting by mail compared to 19% of Trump supporters. In Michigan, 67% of Biden supporters said they preferred voting by mail compared to 22% of Trump supporters.

While most votes in Arizona and Florida were cast in recent elections early or absent, the survey indicates that in Michigan, where about a quarter of the votes have been voted mostly in recent years, mail polls can rise dramatically. Nearly half of Michigan voters, 47%, say they prefer mailing by mail using absentee ballots, and another 6% want the option to vote early in person.

According to surveys, Democratic candidates are leading the Senate races in both Arizona and Michigan. In Michigan, current Democrat Gary Peters leads Republican John James 54% vs. 38%. In Arizona, Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads Republican Senator Martha Maxley by 50% to 43%.

SSRS conducted these CNN surveys over the phone from July 18 to 24 among random samples from adults who live in Arizona, Florida in Michigan. In each state, the results of the adult sample have a margin of sampling error greater or less than 3.6 percentage points, which is 3.8 points for the subsets of registered voters in each state. 1002 adults, including 873 registered voters, were interviewed in Arizona, 1005 adults, including 880 registered voters in Florida, and 1003 adults, including 927 registered voters, in Michigan.