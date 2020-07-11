Coach, the start of the team that will bring Knicks back to the playoffs

You ask, we answer. The Post sends questions from readers about the biggest professional sports teams in New York and makes our majestic writers answer them in a series of mailboxes that are regularly posted. In Premium Today: Nix.

If Knicks wants to play the playoffs next year, then what is the best possible team to go after a free and draft agency, including the lead coach? – Jan

Make no mistake. New President Leon Rose wants to break the seven-year dry season next season. Why is this not the goal of the weak eastern conference?

Let’s start by hiring Tom Thibodaud, who broke Minnesota’s dry season for 13 years and is a sure winner.

Although this may be the least toxic and shortest agency in history in late October, Rose can still make upgrades while maintaining flexibility for 2021.

This is an alignment I can expect, especially if Father Lavar Paul got his way as we were told here several times.

Starting lineup of LaMelo Ball (point guard); RJ Barrett (archery guard); Carmelo Anthony (small forward); Christian Wood (Power Forward) and Mitchell Robinson (center) are not shabby, especially if the ball is ready to be the midfielder.

Bench Five will feature Frank Nettelekina (PG Backup), Reggie Bullock (SG Backup), Kevin Knox (SF Backup), Julius Randle (PF Backup) and Crown Gibson (Backup C).

The Knicks team is one of only four roof space teams, and they can add the upcoming Wood, 24, with a massive one-year deal – just as they got Bobby Portis.

The meaning is that Anthony wanted to end his career in New York and fell directly onto the Knicks radar the moment the Rose accepted the presidency. There is no bigger fan of Anthony on this planet than Rose.

Milo will be on probation for Portland during the restart of Orlando. If he could take Knox under his wing – if he was big – he could really work.

As for Randall’s move to the bench, many scouts are convinced that his future is the sixth-scorer of the playoff team. Randall didn’t make the playoffs.

Submit your Knicks questions to be answered in a mailbox coming

Why can’t 10 Nix this capture seed number 8? This suggested group is better than Orlando.

(If) Nix goes first in the general selection, I’ll replace it with the pieces to get a known star. Your thoughts? – Tim

Although this draft is considered modest, I will not. I wouldn’t do that especially if the existing star is someone like DeMar DeRozan. There will be one or two stars coming out of this draft and Rose will count on his huge crew (the new Scouts and the Old Scouts) to find out who they are.

The Knicks team has a good young kernel with more draft shots, so why do they always try to chase the stars rather than commit to rebuilding and developing players? Rashad

The Knicks would love to develop their young players, but not enough of them showed stardom signs. If the Knicks have the opportunity to fill the kids to get a star, this is how you win titles. Rose will not hesitate to trade Dennis Smith Jr, Ntelicina, Knox – all last lottery picks – in a star deal. None of the potential stardom triads has appeared. Rose mentioned only “two essentials” in Barrett and Robinson. Rose also said that Smith was a “special talent there”, but he appears to have been trying to increase the value of his business.

Why did Alonso Trier be buried on the bench for most of the season? He definitely should have played on (Wayne) Ellington, (Reggie) Pollock and (Dennis) Smith. Was he complaining that he was not getting mistakes? Theodore Cohen

Alonzo who? Trier was abandoned last month by the new system so they could sign the fifteenth guy Theo Benson. Rose does not see Trier as a sufficiently good team player or defender. It is a one-trick pony as a top scorer for solitude. My theory is that former President Steve Mills supported Trier’s unconscious as partly bullish because he believed Trier could be another temptation for Kevin Durant. Was dr. K. Teacher Trier when he attended Oklahoma Junior High and Durant starred in OKC.

In your last answer about Iggy (Brazdeikis) and other G-Leaguers, she says that Rose couldn’t see him playing so there is no attachment. Isn’t the goal to get good players on the list? Why does it matter who brought to the organization? – Anthony

In an ideal world, this should not be a factor. But we live in a society where front office types seek credit. Rose has nothing to do with Brasidec but GM Scott Perry does that. Perry convinced James Dolan with a fork of more than a million dollars to Sacramento to move in the second round of the Michigan Southpaw sniper rhythm. That’s why I think Knicks will give Brazdeikis opportunities – as long as Perry is there. In the case of Damian Dotson, it was a choice for Phil Jackson. Since there’s no affiliation with Rose or Perry, Dotson is as good as she went.