“Coal has no place in recovery plans as 19,” he said on Thursday, via video link to an online summit hosted by the International Energy Agency.
The summit brought together 40 government ministers from countries around the world, representing 80% of global energy use and emissions. Its goal was to create global emissions plans while boosting economic recovery after Covid-19.
Guterres praised the governments that had committed themselves to green recovery plans, noting the European Union, South Korea, Nigeria and Canada.
But he said that many others had mistaken the idea.
“Some countries have used stimulus plans to support the oil and gas companies that were already suffering financially. Others have chosen to launch coal-fired power plants that are meaningless in financial or environmental terms.”
She said failure to act now would risk a recurring post-global financial crisis of 2008, when governments did not prioritize stimulus spending on climate, which allowed carbon dioxide emissions to rebound with what the International Energy Agency calls the largest increase ever recorded.
Guterres said that while countries channel “trillions of dollars of taxpayer money into recovery strategies,” they must invest in a more sustainable future.
“We can invest in fossil fuels whose markets fluctuate and emissions lead to deadly air pollution, or we can invest in renewable energy that is reliable, clean and economically smart,” he said.
Fatih Birol, chief executive of the International Energy Agency, told CNN he was “relieved” by China’s response. He added that the summit, which attracted more than half a million viewers across the Internet, demonstrated a widespread desire for change.
“There is a global momentum to build a sustainable economic recovery process and a momentum for clean energy transmission,” he said.
