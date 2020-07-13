“Coal has no place in Covid-19 recovery plans,” says the UN Secretary-General.

“Coal has no place in recovery plans as 19,” he said on Thursday, via video link to an online summit hosted by the International Energy Agency.

The summit brought together 40 government ministers from countries around the world, representing 80% of global energy use and emissions. Its goal was to create global emissions plans while boosting economic recovery after Covid-19.

Guterres praised the governments that had committed themselves to green recovery plans, noting the European Union, South Korea, Nigeria and Canada.

But he said that many others had mistaken the idea.