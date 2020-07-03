Coca-Cola closes Odwalla juice

Coca Cola KO The company made the call “looking at the rapidly changing market despite every effort to support continuous production”, John Hackett, PresidentThe business unit Minnet Med, which includes juice brands, said in an email to CNN Business.

“This decision was not taken lightly.”

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has evaluated Odwalla’s business over the past several years, according to a company spokesperson, who added that the decision to discontinue the brand was not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. She explained that health-conscious consumers are less interested in juices than they used to be.

Hackett said in the statement that the decision “comes at a time when it is more important than ever to assess where we can improve efficiencies in our business and operations.”