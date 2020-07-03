Coca-Cola closes Odwalla juice

“This decision was not taken lightly.”
Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has evaluated Odwalla’s business over the past several years, according to a company spokesperson, who added that the decision to discontinue the brand was not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. She explained that health-conscious consumers are less interested in juices than they used to be.
Hackett said in the statement that the decision “comes at a time when it is more important than ever to assess where we can improve efficiencies in our business and operations.”
“We focus on maximizing system efficiency by giving merciless priority to providing essential services [products] He said during a conference call in April that discussed the financial results for the first quarter of the company.
“The less complex there is [the supply chain]“It added a greater chance of success,” Quincy added during a separate call with members of the media in April. He noted that during the early days of the epidemic, “focus on the biggest brands,” such as Coke, Coke Zero, Simply and Minute Maid, were beneficial to consumers.
Odwalla products were delivered to retail locations via a fleet of around 230 refrigerated trucks – an example of how certain products can complicate the company’s supply chain. The beverage company is also disbanding this distribution network.
