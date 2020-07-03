Coca-Cola closes Odwalla juice
By Aygen / July 3, 2020
The company made the call “looking at the rapidly changing market despite every effort to support continuous production”, John Hackett, President Coca Cola (KO) The business unit Minnet Med, which includes juice brands, said in an email to CNN Business.

“This decision was not taken lightly.”

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has evaluated Odwalla’s business over the past several years, according to a company spokesperson, who added that the decision to discontinue the brand was not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. She explained that health-conscious consumers are less interested in juices than they used to be.

Hackett said in the statement that the decision “comes at a time when it is more important than ever to assess where we can improve efficiencies in our business and operations.”

The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as follows Food companies They reduce their product offerings During the epidemic in order to make their operations more efficient and meet the increasing demand for the most popular items. James Cincy, CEO of Coke, outlined a similar tactic this spring.

“We focus on maximizing system efficiency by giving merciless priority to providing essential services [products] He said during a conference call in April that discussed the financial results for the first quarter of the company.

“The less complex there is [the supply chain]“It added a greater chance of success,” Quincy added during a separate call with members of the media in April. He noted that during the early days of the epidemic, “focus on the biggest brands,” such as Coke, Coke Zero, Simply and Minute Maid, were beneficial to consumers.

Odwalla products were delivered to retail locations via a fleet of around 230 refrigerated trucks – an example of how certain products can complicate the company’s supply chain. The beverage company is also disbanding this distribution network.

