Collapse: rescue of Sikh Nidan Singh, who was kidnapped by the Taliban in Paktia, Afghanistan

The Afghan Sikh Nidan Singh, who was kidnapped by Taliban-backed elements in Afghanistan about a month ago, has now been rescued.

A video clip was posted on social media in which Nidan heard thanking the Governor of Paktia and Afghan Security Forces. He also thanked all his Sikh and Hindu friends who helped.

The man, known as Nidan Singh Satchdeva (55), was kidnapped from Thala Sri Guru Nanak, owner of Gordwara in Shamkani. His family, including his wife and children, is currently in Delhi. Nidan went to Afghanistan three months ago to perform magicians in Gordwara.

On the night of June 17, a few “armed men” were kidnapped from Gurudwara and since then there has been no information about him, said the family living in Delhi. The family even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for help in the release of Nidan Singh and also seeking Indian citizenship.

Earlier, the Indian Express newspaper, Sharan Singh Sashdeva, Cousin of Nidan Singh in Delhi, stated, “We now know that the local land mafia kidnapped him. We are still unaware of his whereabouts. At first, the kidnappers sent us his photos and videos WhatsApp as well as some audio notes looking for more details about Nidan Singh. He is diabetic and needs proper care. Earlier, the kidnappers were forcing him to talk to his family over the phone but now that too has stopped. “

