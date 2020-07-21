Comic-Con is usually a busy mess. This is the reason for missing it

After controlling this biggest event of the past – long lines, stunning logistics, narrow crowds, and exotic scents associated with all of these costumes – it’s hard not to feel completely absent. The reasons for complaining from Comic-Con, all of a sudden, are all reasons to miss it.

resolution Cancel Comic-Con Any organizers Called “heartbreaking” It came amid a wave of similar decisions during the early stages of the coronavirus, as the possibility of large clusters became increasingly unlikely. Instead, a virtual copy is slated to take place over a period of several days starting July 22 – in practice, with the sacrifice of millions of dollars that Comic-Con pumps into the San Diego economy.

Of all the lost entertainment and fun, there are a few events that further demonstrate hunger for society, and in fact, the ability to evoke these feelings of communication about entertainment – from collecting comic books or watching specialized web shows to the broadest offerings of culture giants like Marvel and ” Star Wars “and” Star Trek “.

Comic-Con celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last year, after it swelled from a small group that occupied two hotel celebration rooms in the early 1970s on a huge mission that sprang from the convention center to neighboring hotels occupied by its guests.