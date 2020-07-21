Comic-Con is usually a busy mess. This is the reason for missing it

After controlling this biggest event of the past – long lines, stunning logistics, narrow crowds, and exotic scents associated with all of these costumes – it’s hard not to feel completely absent. The reasons for complaining from Comic-Con, all of a sudden, are all reasons to miss it.
Of all the lost entertainment and fun, there are a few events that further demonstrate hunger for society, and in fact, the ability to evoke these feelings of communication about entertainment – from collecting comic books or watching specialized web shows to the broadest offerings of culture giants like Marvel and ” Star Wars “and” Star Trek “.
Comic-Con celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last year, after it swelled from a small group that occupied two hotel celebration rooms in the early 1970s on a huge mission that sprang from the convention center to neighboring hotels occupied by its guests.
However, the enthusiasm that permeated the agreement provided a long-standing relationship with its origins, and a sense that many who attended spent the whole year expecting the opportunity to personally gather with those who shared their girl, no matter how mysterious and mysterious some of them might be.
Like most virtual events organized in the past few months, Comic-Con has been trying to offer that taste as a temporary measure. But it appears to be more incomplete than most, given how important the overwhelming side of the universe has been surrounded by pop culture for days always in the experiment.
Focusing on imagination will not prevent paintings from addressing our current reality, including sessions on whether popular culture can foster mental wellness during an epidemic, and a discussion of what we can learn about dealing with infectious diseases managed by “World War Z” author Max Brooks.
As someone who has occasionally approached making this highway 5 on San Diego with fear if not quite terrible, returning to all that the agreement has to offer – even the most lost parts – looks fine right now.
Until then, Comic-Con @ Home will have to do this. Hopefully in the near future – whenever there is an actual agreement again – remember this time that any grumbling should calm down when the impulse to grumble arises.
