The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced the establishment of the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) in India as a subcommittee of the country’s National Olympic Council for the period 2020-21. IOA Narinder Batra President and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta will play the same roles in the CGA as well as in the midst of a general conflict between spouses.

The announcement of Petra came in a letter addressed to the members of the association. Anandeshwar Pandey, who works as Treasurer at IOA, will play the same role within CGA while R.K. Anand and Anil Khanna are appointed as the First Vice President.

Vice-Chairmen of IOA V.D. Nanavati, Adele Somariwala, Kuldeep Vats, Assistant Vice President Ajay Singh, and Executive Board members Duchiant Chutala and Ajit Banerjee make up the rest of the CGA. Arjun Munda, President of the Indian Shooting Association (AAI) and President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Ranender Singh, has been announced as special invitees of the Society.

“I look forward to your best guidance and best efforts in the work of CGA for India. There will be a confirmation line for your acceptance that will be greatly appreciated,” Patra said in the message.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 27, 2022. This will be preceded by the Commonwealth Shooting and Shooting Championship. While it is an event that will be held separately from Birmingham 2022, the results of the competition will be added to the final medals balance for the games and published in an official medal table a week after its end.