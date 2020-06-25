Commonwealth Gold Medalist Sanjita Chanu gets Arjuna award; Claims compensation from the IWF

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for the use of racial blur

The gold medal winner of the 2018 Commonwealth Games said that the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) should be better than just the email they sent to inform Sangita Chano that they had been cleared of doping fees.

Sangita Chanu IWF seeks compensation

“I was told on June 10 by email that IWF was giving up on the charges against me. I always knew I didn’t make any mistake, that was their fault. Now that my chances to qualify for the Olympics are over, they send me this email saying it’s all Okay. I have sent emails asking these questions and I am still getting answers about that. “

Sanjita Chanu won the second Commonwealth Games gold medal on April 6, 2018.Robert Cianflon / Getty Images

Indian Weightlifting Federation Secretary-General Sahadev Yadav has confirmed that Shanu will win the Arjuna award that she was supposed to win in 2018 but says her chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics have been sabotaged by the IWF’s tough handling of this issue. . The 26-year test results were positive for a banned substance in May 2018.

“I faced humiliation because of this and the past two years have been a constant mental struggle. I haven’t played any competitions. So now they have to think about what they will do within two years of my destroyed career,” she said.

“There is no chance for me now to qualify for the Olympics. That is why I want to know why they did this to me. I didn’t feel the desire to meet anyone or speak to anyone. I didn’t make any mistake and I am still humiliated.”

“Two years is a very long time in the life of Rafi’s life. Every athlete dreams of participating in the Olympics and winning a medal for the country. This is the biggest dream that the International Federation has destroyed.”

Sangeeta Chano outpaced veteran Deca Toa (left) from Papua New Guinea to win the gold medal in the 53 kg race.Robert Cianflon / Getty Images

Chano said she now wants to take part in any contest that will come her way, but she does not know how to prepare for her. She said, “I moved a little further away from lifting these past two years and now with closure I don’t know how to equip myself. I really have no equipment at home. I hope something will come.”