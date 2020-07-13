Como says Trump’s response to coronavirus is worse than Watergate

State Governor Andrew Como claimed on Monday that President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was worse than the Watergate scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to take office.

“The Trump COVID scandal makes Nixon Watergate seem innocent,” Como told a news conference in Albany.

“No one died in the Watergate scandal. Thousands of people will die in the COVID scandal and this is all the difference in the world.”

Como also alluded to recent events in suggesting that if Trump does not believe Dr. Anthony Fossey, then Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases A key member of his task force at the Corona Virus White House, who must be fired.

“The president now says that his health officials are lying about the virus,” said Como. “You know what I would do if I thought my health commissioner was lying? I will kick him out.”

On Sunday, the country’s top test official for corona viruses – Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Geroyer – publicly clashed with Fossey over the issue of reopening states after the Corona virus was closed.

“I respect Dr. Vossi very much, but Dr. Vossi is not 100% right, and he also does not necessarily admit that he has a full national interest,” Gerwer told the “Meet the Press” newspaper on NBC.

“It is viewed from a very narrow public health perspective.”

Trump’s advisors have also particularly undermined Fauci over the weekend by providing the media with details about the statements he made early in the epidemic that they said was inaccurate, The New York Times mentioned.

The COVID-19 center killed 135,272 people in the United States until Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Corona Virus Resource Center.