CONGID hospitals cannot refuse to treat patients – or not; details

The horrific accidents caused people to die in ambulances, on the road, or at home, as Bengaluru hospitals refuse to accept patients without a BU number (Bangalore Urban), a COVID-19 test report or a BBMP message, resulting in a severe backlash towards Karnataka State Government. On Tuesday, BBMP BH Commissioner Anil Kumar and Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey issued a circular ordering all hospitals in Bengaluru to accept patients suffering from dyspnea regardless of the condition of COVID.

The government’s decision is the need for the hour and brings relief to the people of Bengaluru as they no longer have to worry about being victims of medical neglect. Several incidents were reported during closure, as patients rejected treatment for intolerance of BU code. With the new government request, hospitals will be responsible for sending patients.

108 ambulances tend to be sick

BIEC to become the largest COVID Care Facility in India.BBMPCOMM on Twitter

According to the request, Ambulance Service 108 should transfer all patients with dyspnea even when COVID-19 tests have not yet been identified. “In such cases, it is clear that hospitals will not insist on any BBMP message or laboratory reports, or any BU number (urban Bangalore). Any violation of this admission protocol will attract serious procedures under the provisions of the Karnataka Private Medical Corporation Law and Disaster Management Law. Even Covid-19 result released, hospital will treat patient with Covid-19 rates for government-referred patients.

In the absence of BBMP-assigned BU numbers, COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and / or symptoms can show any SMS alert on the positive Covid-19 status from a licensed source, that is, a positive Covid-19 alert in the Aarogya Setu application , Accredited laboratory reporting 108 ambulance electronics and medical services.

If the patient is unable to provide any evidence, 108 patient ambulances must be transferred to the COVID Care Center. In the case of SARI, only name, mobile number are mandatory and the referral form is optional.

