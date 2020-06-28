Congress claims that the PM-CARES fund has received donations from Chinese companies

Indian members protesting against China outside the Chinese consulate in Canada

Amid the political confusion between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP over the issue of donations from Chinese companies, Congress claimed that the PM-CARES fund also received donations from Chinese companies.

“Why did PM Modi receive Chinese money in the PM-CARES fund, despite China’s overt hostilities? Did PM receive 7 crore rupees from the controversial Huawei company? From China? Did the Chinese company that owns TikTok Donate Rs. 30 crores to the controversial PM CARES fund? “



Congress also asked if Paytm, which owns 38 percent of Chinese ownership, was giving 100 rupees crore, Oppo 1 crore and Xiaomi Rs 15 crores in the box.

“Has Prime Minister Modi transferred the contributions received in PMNRF to the controversial PM-CARES fund and how many hundreds of Rs crores is being transferred?” Singfy asked.

Singhfei said that reports indicate that as of May 20, 2020, the fund had received Rs. 9678 crore. He claimed, “The alarming part is that although Chinese forces have crossed our territory, the Prime Minister has received funds in the fund from Chinese companies.”

“No one knows the constitutional or operational framework of the PM-CARES fund and how it is controlled or funds are given for its use. The fund is not even subject to review by any public authority including CAG. PMO went so far as to say that this fund is not a public authority.” .

“It appears that the fund is managed only by the prime minister in a vague and secret manner, without transparency or accountability,” Singevi claimed.

“If the Prime Minister of India is going to jeopardize his position by accepting donations of hundreds of crores from Chinese companies in the controversial and mysterious fund, how will he defend the country against Chinese aggression?” A Congressional spokesman asked.

The conference claimed that the Modi government continues to avoid bold Chinese excesses and the occupation of Chinese territory by Chinese forces in the Jalwan Valley, the Panjong Tsu Lake District, hot springs, and depsang until y-junction.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi misleads the nation with shame and serves the evil agenda of the Chinese by claiming that China did not infiltrate into Indian territory, nor occupy any territory,” Singhfei claimed.

The conference president said that the party will continue to ask these questions for the benefit of the country.