Tech chiefs’ “cross-examination” at House of Representatives on Wednesday wasn’t as much of a stance as a confrontation with Attorney General William Barr the day before, but was almost a waste of time.

The Judicial Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee has been ostensibly questioning the heads of Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon about concerns that tech giants are becoming too big and too powerful, but members often isolate witnesses before they have access to more than a few words in The response.

“Take back my time!” The head of the judiciary, Jerry Nadler, said in a Facebook correction Mark Zuckerberg after asking him if he had illegally acquired Instagram with the intention of crushing a competitor.

The Obama-era FTC approved this sale in 2012. Ot was just a cheap trick that many members now complain of, when it is clear that nothing will change it.

Subcommittee Chairman David Cecilin used his opening statement to express “these platforms have the power to choose winners and losers, get rid of small companies, and enrich themselves while stifling competitors.”

Actually it looks like Congress.

Other members went over the teasing head of head: A Republican wanted to know why his campaign emails had entered his father’s spam folder; Democratic pressure on Jeff Bezos from Amazon to sell counterfeit products on the site.

None of them did good licking. Even with serious topics, such as the standards for monitoring social media companies, the form of each member gets only five minutes round to ask questions and get an answer to it leaves no room but to spin.

Zuckerberg declared, “We do not want to be the rulers of truth.” However, they are – that’s part of the amazing power these companies have gained.

Too much power in the minds of most people. However, with their technological ignorance and their insistence on giving speeches, members of Congress cannot ask the right questions, let alone provide answers.

So the technical poles ran circles around the poles, even as they continued to gather more force and put their fingers on the scales of modern debate.