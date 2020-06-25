Connecticut man arrested after “Emma kills policeman today” tweet

A 24-year-old Connecticut man tweeted “Emma kills a policeman today” – and within hours, the policemen were at his door.

“Emma killed a policeman today and when they asked me why I did that Emma told me he was acting nervous and he looked at me wrongly” Alexander Hasinger Wrote in a tweet It launched at 11:39 am on Wednesday to 25 of its followers, resulting in two likes and one retweet.

However, this post caught the attention of a Virginia person who reported a “troublesome” tweet to Connecticut state police after less than five minutes, according to the police.

State police tracked Hasinger at his Sandy Hook house at 5:10 pm. He was arrested on charges of harassment and violating peace, according to police records.

Police officers said, Hasenger, who did not respond to a comment, went out on a $ 10,000 bail within hours chirp “I was arrested for tweeting.”

24-year-old account It shows many functions Support recent protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

“I was arrested today for police cyberbullying while Bruna Taylor’s killers walk freely.” Participated at 11 pm Wednesday.

Hasinger claimed on the Internet that the FBI was involved in his arrest, but state police did not confirm, and the FBI did not answer the calls.