Control groups want Cuomo’s COVID-19 to disappear

Albany – Time to close the curtain.

Good government oversight bodies want state lawmakers to scale back emergency coronavirus authorities for Governor Andrew Como that allowed him to bypass, rewrite, and introduce new laws throughout the epidemic.

“We are writing to urge you to review and set new limits for emergency powers granted to the governor earlier this year,” wrote Common Cause NY, the Association of Voting Women, Reinvent Albany, and the New York-based Public Interest Research Group. In a joint message on Wednesday to Como and Senate legislative leaders, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins ​​(de Westchester), Assembly President Carl Hyste (de Bronx, Senator Minority Leader Rob Ort (R. Lockport) and Minority Leader of the Barclay Assembly (r-Syracuse).

“While the state cautiously begins the re-conquest process and with the benefit of experience, we now believe that review and changes in delegation of authority are necessary. They wrote that the American form of representative democracy depends primarily on the balance of power between the equal branches of government.”

The legislature passed the emergency law in early March, and gave Como a significant expansion of authority to suspend any “local law, law, law, order, rule, regulation, or part of it” related to public health protection and “necessary to assist disaster efforts.”

The move gave Como the ability to issue multiple executive orders for 30 days – including a statewide closure for non-core businesses and a shortening of the school year. This authority expires in April 2021.

But now that New Yorkers are on the other side of the mountain, with most areas entering the final reopening stages, the reformists want lawmakers to return to Albany.

“As the state exits from the most severe quarantine restrictions, we believe that the time has come to review and review the delegation of authority. Consequently, we urge that the ruler’s powers be limited to a specific time period and be extended only as a result of legislative approval by the legislature. Observers wrote that It should not be “automatic”, as the legislature has the power to remove Como’s power if they pass a joint decision.

They are also calling on politicians to end the remainder of the legislative session shortened by the epidemic, and have criticized them for meeting only to vote on “limited” agendas via remote technology such as Zoom – for things like COVID-19 emergency bills or police reform legislation.

Lawmakers also have the power to approve or reject fiscal cuts for the $ 177 billion state budget approved in April.

Neither Stuart Cousins ​​nor Hyste responded to the comment, but both Republican leaders applauded the proposals.

“Both Senators and Republicans have made adjustments to the ground to end the ruler’s unrestricted and unrestricted powers, and the Democrats who control both houses voted no. It is time for Democrats to stop hiding behind the governor and follow our steps to end his control,” Ort said in a statement.

“It is refreshing that good government groups have finally realized that the Como Governor’s unilateral rule is completely contrary to how a“ good government. ”There were opportunities to curb the governor’s authority there. Barclay added,“ What is missing is the majority’s desire to take that necessary – and belated, step. ”

A member of the Democratic Society spoke to The Post on condition of anonymity, and agreed that it was a good idea to neutralize Cuomo’s powers.

“When we enter stage 4, there is no reason why we should not – at least – be able to return and remove his authority,” commented Paul of Como.

“There is no reason for him to run the show himself anymore.”

Como’s office was not enthusiastic.

“The Legislative Council has passed dozens of bills since the emergency authorities entered into force and the governor signed many of them into law, but without the executive authority granted by the legislature, we could not manage the epidemic successfully and help New Yorkers crush a curve,” said Jason Connoll, a spokesman for Como. In a statement, “This virus is deadly.”

“While the incidence in New York is now one of the lowest in the country, make no mistake: the epidemic is not over and we must remain vigilant as many other states are experiencing an outbreak.”