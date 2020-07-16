Corona coronavirus news in Kashmir: 96 prisoners in Anantak Prison prison. 19 Coved test positive

Prisoners will reportedly be moved to a temporary barracks on the southern campus of the University of Kashmir near High Ground Anantnag.A representative picture

Up to 96 prisoners showed positive results for a new coronavirus epidemic in Anantnag District Prison on Thursday, July 16, as alarms rang between authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anantnag district prison, located in the Matan region, has about 80 prisoners, but it is overcrowded with 192 prisoners.

Posted on Twitter, prominent Kashmir journalist Ahmed Ali Fayez Al-Akhbar: “96 out of 192 prisoners in Anantnag District Prison in Kashmir (Matan) have been reported as positive Covid-19. The transformation into a temporary barracks on the campus of the University of Southern Kashmir at High Ground Anantnag has been done 19 out of 300 police officers tested in PHQ Covid + ve. The test continues. “

Massive sterilization campaign at PHQ Srinagar

On Wednesday (15 July), Jammu and Kashmir saw 493 new cases of Covid 19, including children, doctors, 11 military personnel and 18 police headquarters. As of yesterday, the total in the Union Territory was 11666.

A major cleansing campaign began earlier at the police headquarters in Srinagar after a positive test for the Covid-19 police. Police officers were tested at J&K police headquarters after the officer turned into a positive Corona virus.

According to reports, smears from about 250 to 300 PHQ employees were collected for testing in the next two days, and 19 of them were positive for Covid.