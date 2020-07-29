Corona Virus: A possible “mass” of the Corona virus in the Glasgow region

Photo copyright

Nikola Sturgeon said a possible “coronary” group of coronavirus in the Glasgow region is being investigated after 14 new cases have been reported there.

The new cases were among 22 cases reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The Prime Minister said that he believed the potential group could be linked to a specific location.

But she said no more details would be revealed before the accident management team met later on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde were investigating whether the cases were linked, and that a search for contact was also underway.

She had previously said that a local outbreak was inevitable, after gatherings in North Lanarkshire, Devfries and Galloway.

But the prime minister said that the “test and protection” system worked well, while the number of people receiving treatment at Covid-19 Hospital remained low.

The Incident Management Team will meet later on Wednesday to assess the potential group in the Greater Glasgow region, where Ms. Sturgeon said that more information will be available after that.

She said preliminary information indicates that the potential group is “linked to a specific site”, adding: “Part of the challenge we face around any potential gathering is to make sure that everything possible can be done to reduce forward transmission.”

The Prime Minister said that it should be ensured that “any proposal for any links between cases, clusters, or possible outbreaks is carefully explored, investigated, and dealt with.”

The potential group news came as Scotland’s national records said the number of coronavirus-related deaths had increased very slightly, with Covid-19 mentioned in eight death certificates a week through Sunday.

This was an increase in two of the six deaths recorded in the previous week.

The numbers are likely to fluctuate at this low level, Ms. Sturgeon said, noting that the total number of deaths in Scotland was less than the five-year average.

But she said her government was likely to “adopt a very careful approach” in the upcoming review of the closure restrictions on Thursday.

She said that “very important changes” had been made in recent weeks, with the hospitality and tourism industries reopening, and she said “it is still too early to be absolutely certain” of the impact.

It is important, Ms. Sturgeon said, not to “do much too quickly and give the virus a chance to confuse us again.”

The Prime Minister is expected to provide more details on when and how to reopen Scotland schools on Thursday.