Corona Virus: Blackburn with Darwin Lester bypassing new cases

Blackburn and Darwin outperformed Leicester as a coronavirus flu point in England, according to official figures.

The England Public Health Authority said the Lancashire region had the highest rate of infection, with 79.2 cases per 100,000 people per week up to July 17.

Cases doubled in the past week, with 118 cases confirmed, compared to 63 in the previous week.

The latest numbers are subject to daily review, but they reflect Sunday night’s situation.

New measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have already been introduced in Blackburn with Darwen after the rally.

New cases in Leicester, where there is a local closure, decreased to 77.7, with 276 new cases, compared to 429 cases in the previous week.

Posted by Daniel Wainwright, BBC England data unit

Data on new cases of coronavirus are released every afternoon, meaning that new results are added to previous days all the time.

So far, looking at the week through Friday, Blackburn recorded with Darwin twice the number of cases she had in the previous week, while cases in Leicester – which are in local insurance – appear to be declining.

Last Wednesday, the two regions recorded 35 new cases. However, with Leicester having more than twice the size of Blackburn with Darwin, giving Lancashire a higher area of ​​new cases per 100,000 residents.

Whether Blackburn with Darwen takes the top position from Leicester should become clearer over the next day or two.

Public health officials said that most of the new cases in the Blackburn region were among the South Asian countries stationed in attached homes with a large population.

Professor Dominic Harrison, director of public health at Blackburn at Darwin’s Council, cautioned against continued high cases.

He said: “We should be concerned that the numbers have gone up, but I fully expected it to rise and I expect it to rise again this week.”

Professor Harrison warned of a local ban if things did not change.

“We will only use these powers as a last resort,” he said.

“We had a good cooperation, so I would be very reluctant to use the authorities.”

Over the weekend, it was revealed that contact tracers had reached only about half of Covid-19 connections in the area.

“We were all moved by this,” said Sam Ali, of the Youth Switch Society in the town.

“No one across the country wants to be on the radar of other insurance, but it is important to realize that the epidemic is still here.

“We need to wear the appropriate masks, we need to wash our hands, we need to get away.

“Blackburn is a wonderful city. We’ll get stronger than this.”

