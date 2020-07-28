Corona Virus: Boris Johnson warns of the second wave of Europe amid Spain’s spat

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Boris Johnson defends adding Spain to the quarantine list

Boris Johnson warned of signs of a second wave of coronaviruses in Europe, as he defended 14 days of quarantine on travelers from Spain.

The Prime Minister said that the government must be “swift” – and will continue to take further measures “where necessary”.

This comes after the Spanish Prime Minister described the UK’s decision to change Spain’s rules as “unfair.”

Pedro Sanchez said that tourists in most regions of Spain will be safer than coronaviruses compared to the United Kingdom.

The UK advises against unnecessary travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands. Spain and its islands were also removed from the list of countries exempted from the quarantine rule for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Germany advised against traveling to three regions in Spain.

What are the UK quarantine rules?

Rules of Travel to Spain: What are my rights?

“What we need to do is to take swift and decisive action as we believe the dangers are emerging again,” Johnson said during a visit to Nottinghamshire.

“To be very clear about what is happening in Europe, among some of our European friends, I am afraid that in some places you will see signs of a second wave of the epidemic.”

He was asked about reports that the 14-day period could be reduced – as I mentioned Daily Telegraph Mr. Johnson said: “We are always looking for ways to mitigate the impact of quarantine, try to help people, and try to make sure that science works to help travelers and vacationers.

“At this moment you must adhere to the guidelines we provide, we have now provided guidance on Spain and some other places around the world.

“I fear if we see signs of a second wave in other countries, it is indeed our duty and our duty to act swiftly and firmly to stop … returning travelers from those places that grow disease here in the UK.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

The rate of infection has jumped in Spain in recent days





He said that the decision to leave abroad is up to the individuals. He added: “It is vital that when people return from abroad, if they return from a place where I fear another outbreak, they must go to quarantine.”

“That is why we have taken the action we have taken and will continue throughout the summer to take such action as necessary.”

In an interview with Telesinco television, the Spanish Mr Sanchez said his government was “talking with the British authorities to try to get them to reconsider” the decision.

He said the UK had made a “mistake” given the rate of infection for the whole country.

He added that “64.5% of the new cases recorded occurred in two regions” and in most of Spain, the prevalence of Covid-19 “was much lower than the figures recorded in the UK”.

In Spain the infection rate is 35.1 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK is 14.7, According to the latest numbers From the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

While the outbreak remains under control in many parts of Spain, some areas – notably Catalonia in the northeast, which includes the city of Barcelona, ​​and the neighboring region of Aragon – have seen a significant rise in infections.

Data as of July 19 It was suggested that there are lower infection rates in the Balearic and Canary Islands than on the mainland of Spain.

“We clearly continue to work closely with them,” local government minister Simon Clark said in an interview with the BBC [Spain] We wish them every success in managing this outbreak, but we have seen a very sharp increase in cases in Spain.

“A 75% increase in reported cases between the middle of last week and the end of last week. That’s why we took our action.”

Tuesday, The UK government added Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the list of countries excluded from the quarantine rule.

Travelers returning to the United Kingdom from anywhere not on the list – including Spain – must isolate themselves for 14 days at a registered address.

Those who do not isolate themselves can be fined up to £ 1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and those returning to Scotland can be fined £ 480, with fines of up to £ 5,000 for permanent criminals.

Government sources told the BBC that there are no plans to test at the airports, and the priority is to operate and operate reception centers.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

In Barcelona, ​​some work is quiet as residents are asked to stay indoors





Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Tourism is important to the Spanish economy, as last year the British made about 18 million trips





Some travel agents say they are struggling to understand the rationale for UK government advice.

“Why is the Canary Islands – more far from Barcelona than Barcelona is the United Kingdom – on the list as well as mainland Spain, simply do not understand,” said Representative Chris Bryant, who heads the partisan parliamentary group for Spain.

“There are many regions of Spain that have much lower infection rates than many regions in the UK. I think this has been dealt with very poorly.”

The Labor Party said the government’s handling of the restrictions was “chaotic”, and urged the government to intervene to protect jobs in the travel industry.

“The aviation and passenger industry needs clarity,” said Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon.

Spain rushes to save tourism as cases increase

Sun, sea and sterilizer: how will your vacation be?

Jet2 and Tui holidaymakers were among the companies that announced comprehensive airline cancellations after the UK announcement.

EasyJet, British Airways, and Ryanair have said they will continue to operate their full flight schedules to Spain, although EasyJet has said its holidays will be canceled within the next few weeks.

Among the thousands affected by the change of travel advice was Tom Klassby, who had arrived at an airport hotel near Stansted with his fiancée, two daughters and other family members, before a vacation to Majorca.

Mr Klassby, 26, was scheduled to leave at 06:55 GMT on Tuesday, but now he faces having to return to his home to Berry St Edmunds.

“We’re in a situation where we can’t do anything yet and I don’t really know what to do. Poor little girls have been very excited about this vacation – it’s the second holiday this year that we’ve canceled,” he told the BBC.

Photo copyright

Tom Classy Comment on the photo

“We are very disappointed,” Tom Klasby said. “The girls will be very upset.”





Transport Minister Grant Chabs, who traveled to Spain on Saturday, was also affected despite his knowledge that a decision had been made on the quarantine policy.

Mr. Shabs said in a statement that he would return to the United Kingdom on Wednesday in order to complete his quarantine and would return to work as soon as possible.

This comes as the death of seven other people with coronavirus has been reported everywhere in the UK, according to the latest government figures – bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 45,759.

In other developments:

The activists wrote to the Minister of Health to say that a lack of translated guidance for the coronavirus threatens the safety of non-English speakers in the UK

a Report of the General Internal Affairs Committee He says stronger measures must be taken to protect people in asylum places from the virus

Emirates has become the first airline to offer Covid-19 free insurance, as it tries to take off people again

“A wave of science”: a serious gamble with people’s lives or a sound scientific approach?

It might destroy you: the leading drama made the headlines in a locked state

Are your travel plans affected by the advice of the new government? Have you returned to the UK having problems with quarantine? Still stuck in Spain? Share your experiences by email [email protected].

Please include the contact number if you are ready to speak to a BBC journalist.