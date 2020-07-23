Corona Virus: British foreign aid spending cut by 2.9 billion pounds amid economic slowdown

Photo copyright

The British government has announced that Britain will cut its global aid budget by 2.9 billion pounds this year due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

She said reviewing aid projects has given priority to the most vulnerable countries for assistance.

Secretary of State Dominic Rap said the UK will continue to fulfill its commitment to spend 0.7% of GNI on international development.

But MPs criticized the timing of the announcement with the parliament’s summer vacation.

Labor Party deputy Sarah Champion, chairwoman of the House of Commons’ International Development Committee, said announcing the move on the last day of parliament before the summer was “a bad practice”, preventing lawmakers from asking questions about it.

In a letter to Mrs. Champion, Rapp said that the UK is “experiencing a severe economic downturn as a result of the Covid 19 epidemic.”

Despite the cuts, Rapp said the money spent this year “remains a priority in poverty reduction.”

He added that the assistance would also focus on “tackling climate change, reversing the loss of biodiversity, supporting girls’ education, leading the UK in the global response to Covid 19, and campaigning on issues such as media freedom and freedom of religious belief.”

Spending on ODA was set to hit 15.8 billion pounds this year, before the crisis of Covid 19 came to light.

Mr. Rap ​​said that ODA spending will remain at 0.7% of gross national income.

The Foreign Secretary suggested that the cuts were anticipating a “potential contraction” in the British economy in the coming months.

He said a package of 2.9 billion pounds in cuts in government spending planned for foreign aid had been set “so that we can proceed wisely during the remainder of 2020”.

“The package agreed with the Prime Minister maintains our flexibility and enables the government to manage our ODA spending against an uncertain situation of 0.7%.”

Boris Johnson described British aid spending as “a giant exchange point in the sky”.





This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Department for International Development (DFID) will be merged with Mr. Rap’s administration.

The Prime Minister said at the time that spending on British aid “was treated as a huge cash point in the sky without any reference to British interests.”

“Do not consult”

Champion said that Mr. Rapp’s announcement on the last day of Parliament before the long summer vacation raises more questions than he answers, and inquired about the schedule of cuts.

“If it has an immediate impact, do you know the projects or will they be discovered through the media as did the UK DFID officials about the merger? Is there a comprehensive strategy in place?” I wrote.

She added: “It was clear that there was no consultation, but the publication of this news literally with the rise of Parliament so that there is no scrutiny by the deputies is a bad practice.”

Liberal Democratic International Development spokeswoman Wendy Chamberlain said the guarantees about foreign aid “do not deserve the paper I wrote on.”