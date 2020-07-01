Corona virus: Doctors need more speed to target local outbreaks, doctors say

Photo copyright

Closing restrictions were reintroduced into Leicester after a rise in coronavirus infections





Doctors say the government should provide vital data more quickly to local authorities to help them cope with Covid-19 elevations in their areas.

The British Medical Association’s comments came after criticism of the length of time it took to obtain test data for Leicester officials.

The city is the first to witness a local closure, after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The government insisted that it was working closely with local partners.

However, BMA, the union representing doctors in the United Kingdom, said ministers need to be more open and transparent with Covid-19 data and on how to manage regional heights in future infections.

The center says its members have expressed concerns about the possibility of a second wave of the virus, “increasing its local flare-up.”

Dr. Chand Nagboul, Chairman of the Bahrain Monetary Agency, said that providing local leaders with updated information is “vital” in containing the outbreak, especially as the communication tracking application has not yet taken place.

“The Prime Minister spoke of a” mole strike “strategy to tackle local disease outbreaks, but that is of no use if the people who drive the response on the ground – whether they are public health teams or local leaders – are not given the most accurate data yet possible.

City Mayor Sir Peter Solsby said that the rate of infection in Leicester for seven days was 135 cases per 100,000 people – three times from the top of another city – but it took 11 days to extend the closure period.

Closures are set to increase further in England on Saturday, including the reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressing salons, but the BMA said it wants the government to define metric “trigger points” for the time when measures will be taken to re-enforce local and national restrictions.

The British Mine Action Association said that this measure should take into account not only the regional reproductive number or the R rate – the number of people who will be infected, on average, by a person with HIV – but also the proportion of the population currently infected.

It also called on the government to:

Sharing “comprehensive, reliable and timely information” to all those involved in managing new cases at the local level

Give “clear and consistent guidance” to the public that they must continue to adhere to strict social stress and infection control measures, including the use of face covers in public places where social divergence is not possible

Ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for areas affected by local heights of infection rates, and give local health service providers the ability to determine how or when to re-prioritize care in the event of a new wave

A government spokesman said it was working closely with local partners, providing resources and tools to take swift action to deal with any new local mutations in infection.

It remains one of the most puzzling aspects of the current approach.

The local authorities were not routinely provided with information about their proven residents.

Although they are fundamentally involved in the system as a local arm of the communication tracking service, the councils only got what the national system deemed appropriate.

They were asked to follow up on so-called complex cases – where people are tested positive in care homes, prisons, or schools – so they can get this information quickly.

However, they were not given real-time information about the resident individuals who had positive outcomes.

Local public health managers say they have hindered their ability to search for patterns and developing groups. In theory, the national system should do this, but why don’t you have a second pair of eyes? Especially those that know the local situation better?

This is starting to change – data-sharing agreements have just been signed with local authorities, and the England Public Health Organization has now set up a system that must do so in a comprehensive and expeditious manner from now on.

But the fact that it has not really happened and the experience of those on the ground in Leicester – where cases have been escalating for several weeks – suggests that local outbreaks that are evolving in society may not have been detected as quickly as required.

“You can always improve these things,” Business Minister Alok Sharma told BBC News when asked whether Lester’s response was too slow, but said local authorities had access to digital dashboards with local data.

He said: “The other side of this is the test and tracking system, which has been in operation since June 17. 113,000 people who have been in close contact with an infected person have been contacted, so the system is working and I think the reason is that we are able to do local closings specifically Selection. ”

Labor Party Representative Yvette Cooper tweeted that health authorities in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, where her constituency of Normanton, Pontefract and Castelford, were trying to obtain local data on swab test results from a larger population, but were unable to do so.

She said, “On [a] Public health crisis, [the] The most important thing is to know the location of the injury. Shocking and incomprehensible that the basic information was not provided. “

Scientists such as Dr. Bharat Phankhanya, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, have warned of local outbreaks in other parts of the country in the coming months.

He told the BBC that such outbreaks were “inevitable”, and that local experts should lead the tests and track contact.

Under the local closure, which was announced Monday evening, unnecessary shops in Leicester were forced to close schools and closed, with the exception of vulnerable students and children of “critical workers”. People are also advised not to travel to or leave the city.

The procedures will continue until at least 18 July and apply to the city center and a number of suburbs.

Leicester’s new closure rules at a glance

Sir Peter criticized the government and PHE for being too slow to share test data with city officials.

He said city officials had tried to get numbers from the government “for weeks.”

Health Minister Matt Hancock said Leicester “had 10% of all positive cases in the country during the past week.”

Bradford, Barnsley and Rochdale saw 45 or more cases per 100,000 people in the past week.

The government has said, since May, that it will use local closings to counter “exacerbations”.

As of 17:00 on Monday, 43,730 people had died of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, an increase of 155 the previous day, the Ministry of Health said.

