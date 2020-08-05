Corona Virus: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Barrie Island

Photo copyright

Prince William and Catherine met business owners on Barrie Island and reported on the impact of the closure on a popular tourist spot





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard how companies and families suffered in this epidemic during a visit to South Wales.

The royal couple played games when Arcade visited entertainment arcades during a visit to Bari Island.

Prince William and Catherine also met the residents and their family members at a nursing home in Cardiff.

They heard how people suffered from the inability to visit their loved ones at the height of the closure.

While the duchess was photographed a few days ago wearing a face mask during a visit to a children’s bank in Sheffield, face coverage is not mandatory in Wales, except for public transportation.

Last year about 424,000 visitors went to Bari Island to play on slot machines and enjoy the seaside resort, well known for fans of TV comedy Gavin and Stacy.

The royal couple visited the aisles where Nisa, from the successful TV show Gavin and Stacy, worked, but Prince William admitted that he had never seen the show





William and Catherine toured spaces of comic-drama characters – Marco’s Corridor and Café – but the Duke admitted not seeing the popular series.

“It is one of the few fund packages that I have not seen before. I have not seen it before,” he said.

“But I know how much you did for the economy here and it’s a great series.”

With bars, cafes and restaurants only able to reopen as of Monday, companies have told the royal couple how the closure has affected them.

The change in lockdown rules also means that groups of up to 30 people have managed to meet in the open air and many young children are able to play with their friends for the first time since the shutdown began.

The royal couple also visited the beach huts on the park, which were installed as part of a £ 6m Vale of Glamorgan Council project.

Comment on the photo

William and Catherine wore face masks while visiting a care home





Later in the day, they traveled to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, where they spoke to employees, residents, and their family members in the home garden.

In May, the royal couple hosted the bingo game for home residents via video link, and they met some of them in person during the visit.