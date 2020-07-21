Corona Virus: EU leaders reach a recovery deal after the marathon summit

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media European Council President Charles Michel said the agreement was a “pivotal moment.”

European Union leaders reached agreement on a massive package to recover after infection with the Coronavirus after the fourth night of the talks.

It includes 750 billion euros (677 billion pounds; 859 billion dollars) in grants and loans to counter the impact of the epidemic on the 27-member bloc.

The talks were divided between countries most affected by the virus and the so-called “economical” members who are interested in costs.

It is the largest single borrowing ever approved by the European Union. Summit president Charles Michel said it is a “pivotal moment” for Europe.

The deal focuses on a € 390 billion grant program for the countries most affected by the epidemic. Italy and Spain are expected to be the main recipients.

Another 360 billion euros of low interest loans will be provided to the bloc members.

The Brussels summit, which started on Friday, has seen more than 90 hours of talks and has become the longest period of the European Union since 2000.

The package will now face technical negotiations by member statesIt needs the ratification of the European Parliament.

How did we get here?

Michel, the President of the European Council, missed the “deal” after the leaders reached the agreement at about 05:15 (03:15 GMT) on Tuesday.

He then described it as “the right deal for Europe now”.

The agreement followed a long weekend of talks, in which tensions were often tense.

The “Three Economies”, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands, along with Finland, opposed offering 500 billion euros in grants.

The group originally set a limit of 375 billion euros, in addition to conditions such as the right to block applications. Other members, such as Spain and Italy, did not want to receive less than 400 billion euros.

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly hit his fists on the table, telling the “Four Economists” that they were endangering the European project.

A sum of 390 billion euros has been proposed as a compromise, and “economic” countries have reportedly been gained by promising discounts on their contributions to the European Union budget.

Another issue related to linking aid to “the rule of law”. Hungary and Poland have threatened to veto the package if it adopts a policy of withholding money from countries that are less than democratic principles.

How did the European Union leaders respond?

President Macron said it is a “historic day for Europe.”

“We have demonstrated collective responsibility and solidarity, and we also demonstrate our faith in our common future,” said Mr. Michel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. “Today we have taken a historic step, which we can all be proud of. But other important steps remain. First and foremost: winning the support of the European Parliament. No one should take the European Union for granted.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Roti, who led the “economic group”, welcomed the agreement, but acknowledged the intermittent nature of the talks. “We are all professionals, we can take some punches,” he told reporters.

Difficult talks reflect power shifts

The agreement was reached after a marathon of negotiations that became almost the longest in European Union history. The Summit of “Enlargement of the European Union” in Nice 20 years ago lasted only 25 minutes longer.

For the leaders who pushed for a far-reaching package, the deep frustration, including the French president’s wrath, seems to have dissipated.

I asked Mr. Macron if he still felt that the “Four Economists” had hurt the European project with their tough bargaining. He said, as has been reported: “It is legitimate that we have different sensitivities … if we do not take the facts into account, we will put these leaders in a difficult place and the populists will prefer.”

Club Med countries, Spain, Italy and Portugal, show less volume content than available grants. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told us: “While it is true that it could have had a slightly larger dimension, the recovery plan is strong enough to respond to current estimates of the coronavirus crisis.”

As for the most powerful leader in Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, I asked her about the new balance of power in the European Union. She said: “During the recent negotiations [then UK Prime Minister] Seeing David Cameron was on the horizon. Now he is no longer with us, and the others have appeared in the lead. “

How will the deal be funded?

The European Commission will borrow 750 billion euros from international markets and distribute aid.

The agreement was reached along with the agreement on the bloc’s budget for the next seven years, which amounts to about 1.1 trillion euros.

The UK, which reported more Corona virus deaths, than any other European country, left the European Union in January and was not involved in the deal.

European newspapers are seeing mixed success

“The European Union is still alive. For a change, this is good news. German Spiegel correspondent Ronald Niels says he has acquired a feeling of relief expressed by many.

The Spanish El Pais calls the deal A milestone in the club’s budget development Which was not yet on the road to a possible financial union. ”

But many commentators have noted his numerous concessions. Charles Michel “will have to justify this to the European Parliament The final paper does not include expenditures on many research and climate projectsApproves the Austrian Standard Monastery.

“The Polish prime minister also boasted that Poland has successfully resisted tying a portion of the money to the commitment to fight global warming,” noted a Gazeta Wyborcza correspondent, quoting Mateusz Morawiecki.We won better rules Of what was proposed by the European Commission. ”

French Lee Eckus says: “This undeniable victory for Paris and Berlin … will leave a bitter taste.” “Even hand in hand and without the need to confront British roadblocks, This pair is no longer able in Europe“.