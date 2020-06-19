Corona Virus: Greetings to anyone who died

From nurses to shopkeepers, doctors, and bus drivers, more than 42,000 people have died of coronavirus across the UK. People who were extremely loved, and people who would have had many years in front of them did not pandemic swallow the world.

Every day, BBC News reports the stats, and our teams search for stories. Here we have collected a greeting from family, friends and colleagues of some who have died.

There are many other stories that you also need to listen to, so we invite you to contribute to this special page by paying tribute to someone who has lost it.

Please let us know about it in your own words using the form below. Tell us – and everyone else – why they were special to you.

To learn more about the NHS and health care professionals, please see this page for 100 people who died while helping care for others.

For more information about how it affects people’s lives, from tragedy to everyday difficulties, we have a collection of personal stories about life in a state of seclusion.

