Corona Virus: Holiday reservations explode with relaxing travel restrictions

Travel companies say holiday bookings have “exploded” after the government announced easing existing restrictions.

From July 6, the ministers said, overall restrictions on non-essential travel abroad in the UK will be eased.

Vacationers will be allowed to travel to some European countries without having to spend 14 days quarantined on their return.

A TUI spokesman said the move was a “largely positive step forward”.

“We have already seen a 50% increase in reservations this week, compared to the last [week]”With the most famous holidays in Spain and Greece this summer,” said Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI UK and Ireland.

Lastminute.com said it saw an 80% increase in holiday sales compared to last week, largely due to Spain’s announcement to lift the quarantine on the British.

The list of travel lanes with the UK is scheduled to be published next week, and is expected to include Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway – but not Portugal or Sweden.

This comes after the announcement of 100 more people due to the virus in the UK, with 890 positive people tested, as of June 27.

Traffic Light System

John Keify, director of public affairs at Eurotunnel, said the phones were “ringing”.

Keefe said Eurotunnel had seen an increase in bookings weeks ago, indicating that many vacationers had already begun “reducing quarantine procedures”, but the bookings “exploded” when it was announced on Friday.

State Department advice has been provided against all but essential international flights since March 17.

Under the new rules, the traffic lights system will be introduced – with countries classified as green, amber or red depending on the spread of the coronavirus. The UK is likely to discuss arrangements with countries in the coming days.

A government spokesman said the measures would give people an “opportunity to spend a summer vacation abroad” while boosting the British economy – but he stressed that relaxation depended on the risks of staying low.

The government said it would “not hesitate to put pressure on the brakes” if the situation changed.

While the UK government is responsible for controlling borders, public health and epidemic response are mandated.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have warned that they have not yet decided to implement the measures.

Scotland’s ministers said it was “disappointing” that the announcement be made before all four British departments could meet.

Tourism companies in Wales are not scheduled to reopen until July 13, a week after travel restrictions elsewhere were eased.

Portugal has seen a rise in the number of new cases in and around Lisbon recently, while Sweden is unlikely to be on the list because the infection rate there is higher than in the UK. They are likely to be classified as red.

But the government spokesman admitted that there would be nothing to prevent anyone from avoiding quarantine by flying to a Spanish airport and driving across the border to Portugal to spend their vacation and return the same way.

UK travelers will still have to hand over the address they intend to stay on when they return from abroad, regardless of the country from which they will return. They will also be required by law to wear face caps on planes and ferries.

How do the vacationers feel?

John San Jose and his wife Carlin are excited about going on a family vacation to Spain





John San Jose, 38, will travel to Spain with his wife and two children in August to celebrate his 60th birthday.

To reduce the risks, they decided to take Eurotunnel to France and then head to Alicante, Spain, where the rest of the extended family will join them in a villa.

John and his wife, Carlin, welcomed the government’s announcement, after doubting the Christmas celebration continued, and said they were doing their best to reduce the risk.

“Maybe we will not eat more than once or twice,” said John. “We will probably stay in the villa most of the time. If anything, it would be less dangerous than going there [in the UK] at the moment.”

Portuguese State Minister for Tourism Rita Baptista Marques told BBC Breakfast that her country has been classified as the safest destination in Europe by the World Travel and Tourism Council and is a “clean and safe destination”.

She added that the situation is “under full control”, with important tests being taken.

But Greek Tourism Minister Harris Theoharis indicated that it could take up to three weeks before the country was happy to open an air bridge to the United Kingdom, where discussions continue with health experts.

Spain lifted the state of emergency last Sunday, reopened its borders to visitors from most parts of Europe and allowed British tourists to enter the country without the need for quarantine.

ABTA Travel Industry Group said the travel sector was “very eager” to confirm the list of countries that “should encourage customers to book”.

She said in a statement, “The comprehensive advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against travel, except for the basic, remains a major obstacle to travel, and we look forward to the government’s adoption of a similar risk-based approach to this advice.”

The United Kingdom introduced rules requiring all people arriving in the UK to isolate themselves for 14 days on June 8. It has been widely criticized by the travel industry and deputies from all sides.

What are the current isolation rules?

People who arrive in the UK should drive their own car to their destination, wherever possible, and once they get there they should not use public transportation or taxis

Expatriates must not reach work, school, or public places, or have visitors – except for basic support. They are also not allowed to go out to buy food or other necessities as they can count on others

Those who arrive in England, Wales and Northern Ireland may face a fine of £ 1,000 if they fail to isolate themselves for a full 14 days, while facing a fine of £ 480 in Scotland. The maximum fine for repeat offenders in Scotland is £ 5,000

To learn more about the rules, click here.

“Our new risk assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world – giving people the opportunity to spend a summer vacation abroad and boost the British economy through tourism and business,” a government spokesman said.

“But we will not hesitate to press the brakes if there are any dangers again.”

