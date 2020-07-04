Corona Virus: If the United States is my patient

Seven weeks later, as we approached the patient’s birthday – July 4 – I thought it would be a good time to check and see how the patient is doing.

It turns out the answer is: Not at all good.

In fact, with daily infection rates averaging records on many days in the past two weeks, we can say that today we are worse off than ever before in this epidemic. Consider: This week, 15 states experienced their highest average in seven days, and the country is seeing about 50,000 new cases per day. We have less than 5% of the world’s population, but about 25% of coronary deaths and deaths. Many states, including Texas and Arizona, are about to infect patients with recent infections with burdens that exceed hospital capacity.

As a doctor, I feel frustrated. I feel that our patient’s deterioration should not have occurred and there were many non-coercive mistakes.

I really thought that we would have a different conversation in the country at this point, I believed that along with the fireworks, we will celebrate the progress we have made so far. Instead, I must tell the patient, “The infection has returned with vengeance. It has spread and threatens to get it out of control in some parts of the body.”

And I’m worried – worried that we’ll get to the point where the current treatments we own, the medications that we carry in our little black bag, are no longer effective and you’ll have to resort to big treatments. Guns, more aggressive measures.

But at the same time, I still hope for some hope. We still have a little time to change the situation, restart the medicine, and handle it honestly – but we can’t waste another minute.

Best care and best advice

She wrote in May: “If the country, like the human body, is going to get sick or become infected, then you should seek and seek the best medical guidance, with difficulty it may be.”

Well, throughout the illness, this patient was receiving excellent medical care. This country is home to some of the most creative and finest minds, doctors and more experienced public health officials around the world. They, along with equally talented international researchers, have worked, trying to decipher the genetic makeup of the virus, learn how to spread it and how to limit it, discover all the ways that the disease appears, know how to treat symptoms and a desperate attempt to develop a vaccine that prevents new cases from Infection in the future.

But a few weeks after following the doctors ’orders, our patient – our country – chose to turn his back on the advice of these health experts. He did not like what doctors said and stopped taking prescribed medications because they are unpalatable.

Some prescriptions, such as social distancing and cutting back on our daily activities, were bad taste and hard to swallow. Others, such as wearing a face mask, create little physical discomfort and a lot of political friction. And the most aggressive medicine ever, orders to stay at home, has caused unprecedented mass layoffs across many sectors of the economy, and its repercussions out there. In other words, a very real pain.

But it is difficult to put the patient in a medically induced coma with orders to stay at home in order to control the infection, which appears to have worked.

When I first wrote the piece, just before Memorial Day, which is another national holiday, it seemed as if the patient was moving in the right direction. Infection rates decreased significantly in some of the most affected areas, such as Michigan, Massachusetts and New York, and were stable in most parts of the country.

Stop treatment early

At the time I was worried about stopping the medication early – and that’s exactly what happened.

The patient was removed from the medically induced coma very quickly and chaotic, with each country doing its own job. Some states reopened immediately, while infection rates were going up (I’m looking at you, Georgia), while others and some cities were waiting for a little longer. But few, if any, countries have met all of the so-called “gate standards” for the reopening of the White House and the CDC.

In addition to working very early on, these re-conquests were often accompanied by a breach of the rules, a lack of social exclusion and a growing refusal to wear masks by a tumultuous minority. We’ve all seen pictures of crowded beaches, crowded bars and protests in favor of reopening and presidential press briefings with officials gathered behind the podium, and few, if any, wearing a mask.

It feels like our patient just booed after waking up and said, “It was a strange nightmare. Happy that it’s over,” before getting out of bed and leaving the hospital. But the infection was still burning beneath the surface.

Like Cassandra, expectations were ignored

Since then, the health expert after the health expert has tried to remind us that this epidemic has not disappeared. Not only that, he will be here with us for the foreseeable future. But there is no White House directive or action plan. Countries respond independently of each other. Thus the patient continued to do his work, often oblivious to danger.

People in parts of the country continued not to move away from society and the war against wearing the mask became more vocal and entrenched, as the president, his deputy, and other elected officials refused to represent the behavior recommended by health experts: wear a mask and stay 6 feet away. For some time, governors of some states, including Arizona and Texas, prevented local officials from enacting mask delegations within their cities and territories.

But thanks largely to the alarming rise in cases, we may have reached a turning point this past week. Nearly twenty states have either halted or reversed their efforts to reopen. The rulers of a few fanatic states – including Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Kansas – issued mask delegations. Some are in the Republican Party And the vice president started to wear a mask. Even President Trump recently said that it was “all for masks.” The government health expert after the government health expert – including Dr. Anthony Fossey of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Dr. Deborah Birks, and Dr. Robert Redfield of the CDC and the Minister of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – repeat the same slogan: wearing a mask. Embrace global face caps.

Is it too late?

As I have said repeatedly, this coronavirus is not strong and because of this, teaspoons of medication can go a long way. He doesn’t travel far, so staying 6 or 10 feet away can help. With good air circulation, it quickly disperses, so it does not clump indoors. Wear a mask – this is a great mask. Studies have shown that it can reduce transmission to others while also protecting its wearers. Even gangs, even paper surgical masks, work better than nothing.

Indeed, model designers at the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation say that if 95% of people wear masks, about 24,000 people can be saved by October.

If we can get our patient to adhere to these small steps – these proven and correct public health measures that have worked in places like South Korea – the number of daily infections can be reduced slowly to manageable levels. Then we can start containment efforts, such as tracking contact and isolating infected potential people.

But we are not even at that point yet, and we can’t talk about containing the virus when there are 50,000 or even 10,000 new infections a day. In order to do this, we need to bring the country closer to one in every million people infected per day. That’s just over 300 new infections a day – not 50,000.

This brings me to another point: We need more tests, not less. It is the only way to know how a patient is performing, to see if the infection recedes or spreads. It is still difficult to take the test in many parts of the country; Sometimes the test components are poor in width and the results are slow to reach. Now that more people want to test, test sites in some new hotspots are crowded with long lines. This will increase the waiting for results as labs pressure to keep pace. We need collective access to a quick, easy and inexpensive test that can lead to minutes rather than days, so testing can be done more easily and results return more quickly.

Things will get worse before you get better

Make no mistake, the patient will feel bad in the coming days until the drug begins to work, until the public health procedures that are put in again have an opportunity to do their job. And the patient may still need aggressive treatment in some places – we may see certain areas of the country partially closed again.

In the spring, everyone made great personal and economic sacrifices in an attempt to smooth the curve. No one wants to lose this progress and no one wants to return to coma again.

But we must act now, as one nation, indivisible and with one voice. This will be a wonderful birthday gift for our patient.