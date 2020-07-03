Corona Virus: List of England quarantine-free countries published

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

Spain is among the countries that can be visited without a 14-day quarantine on your return





A complete list of countries whose quarantine will not apply to people arriving in England has been published.

Countries like Greece, Spain, France and Belgium are In the list, Which takes effect from July 10.

But countries like China, the United States, Sweden, and Portugal are not, which means arrivals from them for 14 days.

Scotland and Wales have not yet decided whether to ease travel restrictions and describe the changes as “symbolic”.

Quarantine rules will also remain in Northern Ireland for visitors from outside the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Where can I go on vacation? Destination guide

Countries you can visit

The restrictions were introduced in early June in an attempt to stop coronavirus entry to the country as the number of cases decreased.

People who travel from 59 countries and 14 British overseas territories on the list will not be obliged to quarantine upon arrival in England unless they have traveled through a non-exempt location.

Passengers will still be required to provide contact information upon arrival in England.

Some of those on the list include popular short-distance destinations such as Turkey and Cyprus, as well as long-distance sites including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

However, some countries, such as New Zealand, will require visitors to quarantine upon arrival.

The Foreign Office is expected to update its travel guidelines on Saturday, including specifying countries that will have reciprocal arrangements with the UK and not requiring British visitors to quarantine on arrival.

List of countries to be exempt from the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against “all travel except necessary” from Saturday It has also been published.

Advice has been raised for Portugal but only for the Azores and Madeira.

The government said that information related to travel to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would be released in due course by delegated departments.

Transport Minister Grant Shaps said that finalizing the list of countries was delayed – after the quarantine announced last week – was canceled, in the hope that the four United Kingdoms could reach a joint decision.

He said there was still an “opportunity” for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to coordinate and thus make the changes simpler.

But the first ministers of Scotland and Wales criticized the government, as Nikola Sturgeon said that Scotland could not be conducted by the “fake decision-making process” of the UK government.

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakford said the approach was “completely comprehensive”.

However, he added, the government of Wales would likely impose the same procedures as in England, provided that the chief physician approved Wales.

The introduction of the quarantine on June 8 was criticized by the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The airline industry welcomed the release of the listings with Tim Aldersald, CEO of British Airways, saying it has given “a clear path to opening more destinations for mostly long-haul flights in the coming weeks.”

Patricia Yates, director of VisitBritain, said lifting travel restrictions on some of the “largest and most valuable visitor markets” had been a “timely boost” for the industry.

She said a £ 19.7 billion loss in domestic spending was expected this year, and the change was “an important step on the path of tourism towards rebuilding.”

The Pilots Association, the British Airways Pilots Association, said it was an important first step and said it was working with the authorities to ensure that a return to operations would be safe for pilots, passengers and crew.

“Pilots want to make sure that passengers can fly safely and quickly again, to help people reunite with family and friends, to do basic work and for much-needed holidays,” said Secretary-General Brian Strooton.

Their attorney, Tom Hickman QC, said that the British Supreme Court’s objection, British Airways, EasyJet and Ryaner against the government’s quarantine was scheduled for 14 days.