Corona Virus: Only two countries reported a decrease in new cases

Highs have been reported in 36 stunning states, including Florida, which some experts have warned may be the next center of infection.

Florida reported 9,585 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record for a day since the epidemic began. The number competes with New York peak in daily cases in early April.

Scary numbers could be the tip of the iceberg: a survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the total number of coronavirus infections across the United States can actually be six to 24 times greater than reported.

A number of European Union diplomats told CNN that as cases increased, it was “unlikely” that US travelers would be allowed to enter the European Union as the bloc began to open up to international travel.

Officials in parts of the United States are now trying to spread the spread of the virus – which many experts have said is out of control – by appealing to the country’s youth to keep their distance, and have urged the use of face masks. And stop their plans to reopen.

According to it, the United States has now infected more than 2.5 million injuries and at least 125,539 deaths Johns Hopkins University.

Where new cases are increasing

The 36 countries that reported a rise in cases are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri , Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Cases are tracked consistently in Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Countries stopped upon reopening

At least 12 states have either stopped or undo plans to reopen them in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

Washington State Governor Jay Inselee announced on Saturday that he is pressing the pause button in the state’s reopening plan due to high cases. The governor’s office said in a statement that some provinces are preparing to enter the fourth phase of the reopening, “which necessarily means that there are no restrictions.”

“The fourth stage will mean a return to normal activity, and we cannot do it now,” the statement said. “This situation is evolving and we will continue to make decisions based on data.”

This is the condition that requires face masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also announced last week that he would pause any further phases Reopening the country.

“I ask all Texas residents to do their part to slow the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask, regularly washing their hands, and social distance from others. The more we all follow these guidelines, the safer our country can be to open Texas to business.”

A day later, Abbott He also said It closed bars and limited restaurant capacity.

The Arizona state governor also announced that the state’s reopening had been suspended temporarily due to a significant increase in cases.

“We expect our numbers to be worse next week and next week,” said Governor Doug Ducey.

Appeals to young groups

In recent days, officials across the United States have reported a rise in cases among younger groups. In Mississippi, officials referred to fraternal parties as one of the engines behind state issues.

California Governor Gavin Newsome said last week that there was an increase in younger groups that demonstrated the results of the virus test.

“There is a feeling that many young people, well, you are young, so you feel that you are invincible more than that, but, respectfully, it can be a selfish mindset,” Newsom said.

In Florida, the governor of the state of Dysantis said that while the average age of people living with HIV in March was in the 1960s, it had decreased in the past two to three weeks in the early thirties.

The governor urged smaller groups to be careful, saying that while they may not be at risk of serious complications, they can also pass the virus on to someone. He said community transformation in the state “is driven by this group, which ranges between the ages of 18 and 35.”

“You have a responsibility to be careful if you are in contact with a more vulnerable person,” he said. He said. “We have emphasized avoiding three Cs: closed indoor spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many close people and close communication settings, such as near-range talks.”

In addition to the possibility of the virus spreading to the elderly and those with weak immune systems, family doctor Dr. Jane Cowdell said that young people face their own dangers and it is important not to consider it a “picnic in the garden”. She said she has young patients with strokes, and others who suffer from shortness of breath, fatigue or loss of smell and taste after a long period of recovery.

“Just because young people tend to do better does not mean they always do,” she said. “It is really important that we wear our masks and keep the social distance. Especially in places where Covid is increasing, it is frankly better to stay at home.”