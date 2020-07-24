Corona Virus: Portugal still on vacation quarantine list

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Portugal is a popular holiday destination in Britain





Portugal remains outside the list of countries that the government exempted from quarantine restrictions.

In the changes that apply to England, travelers from Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not have to be isolated.

Take the list of countries that do not face travel restrictions To England to 80 countries.

The government also said it will update the guidance weekly, which means that rules can change when people are away.

She said people should check the advice regularly. Previously, updates were provided every three weeks.

Where can I take a foreign vacation this summer?

The Portuguese government expressed “regret” over the UK’s decision to continue to be excluded from the list of countries exempt from quarantine.

“It is a decision that is neither supported by facts nor supported by it,” said the Portuguese Ministry of State and Foreign Affairs.

Spain remains on the list of countries from which people can return to England without having to isolate themselves, despite the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Norway announced on Friday that it is imposing a new 10-day quarantine on all travelers from Spain.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Spain has recorded 270,166 coronavirus infections and 28,429 deaths.

Portugal recently imposed local closings on the outskirts of its capital, Lisbon, to halt the rise in new cases.

Portugal recorded 49,379 coronavirus cases and 1,705 deaths.

Photo copyright

APB

Tourism is a major industry in Portugal and popular with British vacationers, with nearly three million British visitors visiting annually.

There are 2,333 flights scheduled to leave the United Kingdom for Portugal before the end of August, Sirium flight data analysts said.

“A great deal of uncertainty”

It was a badly timed move by the government, said Paul Charles, chief executive of BC.

“The scale of those who are due to go there before the end of August is enormous. The decision today sings great suspicion in the minds of those who have been booked and who will be looking for a refund and changes and most of them will not get a vacation. It causes an uproar to operators and the industry.”

He added: “They are not ready to open Portugal when the situation deteriorates, but cases in Spain are rising, with a rapid rise in the numbers of their cases.”

Photo copyright

Mount Joe Comment on the photo

Joe Mountain, of the Sandy Blue villa rental company in Algarve, is concerned about the continuing impact of the epidemic on tourism in Portugal





Joe Mountain of Sandy Blue, the villa rental company in Algarve, told the BBC that he was very concerned about the impact of the sharp drop in tourism on the local industry.

“The decision is completely ridiculous. If you look at Algarve specifically, we have very low coronavirus rates here. There have been only 806 to date. [cases],” He said.

“Algarve is completely dependent on tourism – from hotels, to restaurants, to bars, and there will literally be thousands of job losses on that backdrop.”