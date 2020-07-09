Corona virus: public spending on the crisis rises to 190 billion pounds

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

The £ 15 billion bill for PPE helped raise the cost of coronavirus outbreaks to 190 billion





Public spending on the battle against the coronavirus has risen to about 190 billion pounds, according to figures released by the Treasury.

The total amount was reached after the chancellor announced a £ 30 billion package to combat the crisis in his summer statement on Wednesday.

The reaction was mixed from business groups, with support from many of Rishi Sonak’s job creation priorities.

But some industries in a crisis like aviation said they were “ignored.”

Politicians in Leicester, where many companies remain closed due to government orders to control a local disease outbreak, have angrily responded to the “brutal” shortage of additional aid to their city.

Rishi Sonak revealed that, with the exception of the latest measures, direct spending on the crisis rose to 158.7 billion pounds.

Summer statement: the main points at a glance

A £ 1,000 bonus “may not be enough to protect jobs”

With the announcement of an additional £ 30 billion, the total is around £ 3,000 per person in the UK – and more than the fully planned health budget for the period 2020-21.

This means that the cost of the crisis has risen more than 40% since last month, when the government spending watchdog, the Budget Responsibility Office, It was estimated at about 133 billion pounds.

This additional spending is likely to drive the gap between what the government spends and its tax – deficit – higher than the most recent OBR estimate of around £ 300 billion, according to the influential Institute for Financial Studies.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus began, the government had expected a deficit of 55 billion pounds.

“Skate over”

The additional public spending figure includes £ 15 billion for the purchase of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.

It also includes £ 10 billion to screen and track injured people, while raising the total additional spending on health services to £ 32 billion.

“There’s a huge additional spending on public services that we really didn’t know about that was announced (on Wednesday). It’s kinda overlooked, but the £ 15 billion for front-line workers’ personal protective equipment is a massive amount ”, director Paul Johnson of IFS He told the BBC.

He said the chancellor’s strategy is to spend money now, to reduce the long-term damage to the economy, which would ultimately cause more damage in general.

“I don’t think the chancellor is very concerned about the size of the deficit this year. What worries him is the size of the deficit in the year after, the year after, and the year after,” he said.

The consultant gives the dealers a 50% discount on eating out

Holiday stamp duty: How will it work?

Leicester politicians said the local economy is facing severe damage, after the city was placed under the UK’s first domestic closure, with no date announced for its reopening.

The city’s mayor, Sir Peter Solsby, told the BBC that he was “very angry” that the expected assistance had not materialized, describing the lack of support as “brutal.”

Liz Kendall, the Labor Minister for Social Welfare, a member of Parliament for Leicester West, said the city’s residents had made “great sacrifices” and “desperate”.

“I know it costs money and we all have to pay for it one way or another but it will cost more money if we do not keep our business open and we do not keep people in jobs. So I think there is an ethical problem here -” If we are in the position of closing for a longer period, we need help For a longer period. “

There are some things that a counselor cannot prepare for – like what to do if your economy wipes out 18-year gains in two months of closing.

His solution was to temporarily freeze the economy and pump money into response to crises. The melting process needs more money, to prevent long-term damage.

Economists are now talking about a deficit, a roadside deficit of more than 300 billion pounds previously expected. It is equivalent to a larger segment of the economy than at any time since World War II.

It can grow up. If more is needed to support the recovery – or in the event of a severe second wave.

But it is a cost to bear if you carry the economy through a devastating crisis, protect the damage caused by production and jobs – and ensure that taxes are paid.

At some point, there should be discussion about how to pay this amount.

The government is currently borrowing record sums in financial markets to bridge the gap – but this may not be enough. There may be tax increases, and perhaps less generous increases in pensions.

But it may take some time for the economy to be strong enough to withstand that.

In a letter published by Mrs. Kendall, Business Minister Nadim Al-Zahawi said that there are no “plans” to extend any of the support plans such as the leave and claimed that the city council spent only 500,000 pounds from an estimated grant of 3.5 million pounds received from the government.

A government spokesman said that “the circumstances of the individual closures will continue to be carefully evaluated before taking appropriate measures.”

Meanwhile, British Airways also criticized the decision not to extend the rental program beyond October, saying that the flights are likely to continue to be restricted during the winter.

This will mean the loss of more jobs in addition to the tens of thousands of repetitions already announced, “if the government continues to ignore the flight,” a commercial commission spokesman said.

Other major expenditures during the coronavirus crisis include 4.7 billion pounds for the local government, 5.3 billion pounds for public transport, and 4.1 billion pounds for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the effect of coronavirus on public finances remains largely uncertain.

Among the policy measures announced in the summer statement, the largest was a plan to pay employers £ 1,000 for every angry worker they retained last January. The total bill could rise to 9.4 billion pounds, but only if every angry worker keeps his job.