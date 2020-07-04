Corona virus: reopening bars, restaurants and hairdressers in England

Photo copyright

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are opening their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of the restrictions on coronavirus closure.

Companies that open again on Saturday must adhere to strict social rules.

With measures eased, Boris Johnson urged people to act responsibly, while the government’s scientific advisors said the last step was “not without risk.”

The Minister of Health warned those who are moving away from prison.

Matt Hancock said Daily mail People have the right to enjoy themselves in bars, but they add that people who start fights or cause another disorder “may end up behind bars if they break the law.”

The latest figures indicate that another 137 people have died after being confirmed with coronavirus in the UK, raising the total number of deaths to 44,131.

Restaurants, hairdressers, and cinemas were allowed to reopen just after midnight, as some hairdressing salons greeted customers in the early hours, but bars had to wait until 06:00 GMT after Downing Street had expressed fears of the celebration in the early morning.

Other places now allowed to reopen in England include:

Outdoor gyms, children’s playgrounds and other outdoor places

Libraries, community centers, bingo halls, cinemas, museums, and galleries

Amusement parks, theme parks, recreational paths, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages

Places of worship can be opened for prayers and services, including weddings, with up to 30 guests

Two families will also be able to meet inside or outside the home, including for overnight stays, although they must maintain social estrangement.

Johnson said a timetable to reopen other commercial activities, including gyms, nail salons and nightclubs, would be set next week.

However, the Leicester bars and other facilities remain closed as the city became the first local closure on Monday after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The city’s police said they were preparing for a crowded weekend, with more officers on duty than during the typical New Year’s Eve.

Counselor Rishi Sonak said that people should make the most of the facilities to boost the economy, saying times: “We need to know what it’s like to go out again.”

Sonak said that while people must act responsibly, eating out will help protect jobs in the troubled hospitality sector.

People in England should stay two meters, but the new guidance “One Meter Plus” means they can get closer if they use “relief” measures, such as face covers and not sit face-to-face.

Professor Robert West, an epidemiologist from University College London, urged caution while easing the shutdown, telling BBC Breakfast: “The virus is still with us. We are looking at about 20,000 new infections a week and about 1,000 deaths per week and rates of increase” Very quickly so people have to be very careful here. “

He said that the hospitality sector is doing “everything in its power” to reopen it safely, but added: “When we open these companies you will get more contact … This means that you will have more injuries and unfortunately this means that you will get more deaths.”

Asked about the excess deaths and whether the UK performed better or worse than other countries, the statistician Sir David Spiegelter, of Cambridge University, told BBC Radio 4: “We have done badly.”

This is a great moment. Hospitality leaders described it as an important development for national psychiatry.

But it is also a moment when health and economic concerns collide.

The British Hospitality Business estimates that 53% of pubs and bars and 47% of restaurants will reopen this weekend, which will, as they hope, generate a total of nine million visits.

But while the sector, which employs three million people, is keen to reopen it, many are concerned. Will too many customers come back to manage places safely or too little to make them economically valuable?

Social spacing measures will reduce capacity and increase front-line costs.

Three quarters of companies expect to run their business this year, and the industry estimates that even if things go well this weekend, the sector may lose 320,000 jobs.

It is a high-risk gamble and will nervously monitor the government to see how the public responds and behaves.

Ultimately, this will determine whether we will get enough economic stir to meet the health risks that medical experts say we will definitely be spending at the end of this week.

Feeling “normal” again

Sandra Jacobs was one of the first people to arrive at local hairdressers in Camden, north London, after midnight, describing it as a “relief” to return to the salon chair.

“My hair was everywhere. I was wearing hats to hide it,” she said, adding that her new haircut made her feel “normal again.”

Her hairdresser, Carol Recapi, said it was great to pick up the scissors again. “We are very careful with aprons and face masks, but this can be a small problem,” she said. “I wear glasses, so I wear a mask as well, making my glasses evaporate whenever I try to talk.

“I just ended up telling Sandra that she can talk to me and I’ll just listen.”

Meanwhile, Prince William visited a village pub in Norfolk that had been closed since March.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Prince William enjoyed apple juice and potato chips in the Norfolk beer garden as he prepared to reopen it

What happens in the rest of the UK?

Procedures to close each country differ, including different rules for reopening food and beverage outlets.

In Northern Ireland, bars and restaurants can reopen on Friday.

In Scotland, beer gardens and outdoor restaurants will be allowed to reopen as of July 6, and the interior can be used from July 15.

The Welsh government promised to hold talks with the hospitality sector on a “potential phased” reopening, but no date has been set yet.

You can read more about relieving closures where you live here

In other developments:

The Prime Minister said that recreational cricket could resume early next week

ONS numbers show that nearly 30,000 residents in nursing homes in England and Wales died during a coronavirus outbreak compared to the same period in 2019.

Portugal said it was “ridiculous” to be removed from the list of countries that will not be quarantined for returnees to England.

Dozens of landmarks across the country will be lit in blue later to celebrate 72 years since the founding of the NHS

