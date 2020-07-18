Corona Virus: Scotland is experiencing its biggest daily case increase in about a month

Photo copyright

Scotland experienced the largest daily increase in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in about a month.

The Scottish government said that 21 cases had been detected in the past 24 hours – eight of which were in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

It is the largest daily increase since June 21.

However, the national clinical director in Scotland, Jason Leach, said he expected to see “a daily difference” in the number of new cases.

In addition to the Glasgow and Clyde cases, there were five new cases in the NHS Lothian with the remainder spreading around seven other health organizations.

Leach told BBC Scotland he did not believe the new cases were part of a group.

“I expect a daily variation and the next thing I look at is spread across the country,” he said.

“So 21 of me in a small town worries me more than 21 across the country – and these 21 are scattered across the country.”

New confirmed cases of Covid-19 since June 1

Mr. Leach said he was confident of the test and protection system in Scotland, and also noted that around 16,500 tests were taken on Friday, so the number of positive results could be expected to rise.

Deputy Prime Minister John Sweeney tweeted that 21 new positive cases were reminding of “danger still exists”.

The percentage of positive dating tests remains low in Scotland and has been less than 1% since the end of May.

The The World Health Organization says one measure What could indicate whether the epidemic is under control is whether, with a comprehensive testing system, less than 5% of samples return positive to Covid-19 over a two-week period.

The Scottish government also confirmed No new deaths have been recorded in Scotland after a positive test for the virus, which means that only one death has been recorded in the last ten days using this procedure.

The number of hospitalized patients with confirmed Covid-19 decreased from 316 to 305, of whom only three were in intensive care units.