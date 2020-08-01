Corona virus: South Africa virus cases exceed half a million signs

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media South Africa’s Coronavirus: A Day in the Life of Tracker Communication

More than half a million coronavirus has been confirmed in South Africa, according to the country’s health minister.

Zweleni Mekhiz reported 10,107 new cases on Saturday, taking the number to 503,902, along with 8,153 deaths.

South Africa is the most affected country on the continent, and accounts for half of all reported infections in Africa.

It also has the fifth largest number of cases in the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia and India.

Researchers have said that the actual number of deaths in the country may be much higher.

In other developments:

South African health authorities said the incidence rate is increasing rapidly, as cases are currently concentrated around the capital, Pretoria.

More than a third of all injuries have been reported in Gauteng – The financial center in South Africa, and the province that soon became the epicenter of the national disease outbreak.

The infection is not expected to reach another month.

South Africa imposed strict closures in April and May, slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa is grappling with the largest spread on the continent





A gradual reopening began in June, but restrictions – including the ban on alcohol sales – were reintroduced last month as infection rates started to rise again. The state of emergency remains in effect until August 15.

The influx of patients put incredible pressure on South African hospitals, and a BBC survey found a series of systemic failures that have depleted health care professionals and brought the health service closer to collapse.

President Cyril Ramavoza said last month that 28,000 hospital beds had been provided to Coved 19 patients, but the country was still facing a “serious” shortage of doctors and nurses.

The World Health Organization warned last week that the South African experience was likely a precursor to what will happen in the rest of the continent.