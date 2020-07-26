Corona Virus: Spain says the outbreak is under control after the UK ordered quarantine

Photo copyright

Spain said the outbreaks of the new Covid-19 cases were isolated and under control after the United Kingdom suddenly ordered people from the country to be quarantined.

Infection has risen sharply in Spain recently as restrictions were eased. Some regions have now imposed measures including making face masks mandatory.

“Spain is safe for the Spanish and tourists,” the foreign minister said.

Infection among young people, who were gathering in greater numbers, appears to be a particular concern.

France and Germany have also seen a rise in new cases, as countries struggle to avoid new disease outbreaks and reopen economies.

The UK’s move to demand arrivals from Spain for a 14-day self-isolation took effect on Sunday, just hours after the announcement of the change, sparked outrage from travelers and travel companies.

The aviation industry responded with dismay, describing it as a heavy blow. The UK’s largest tourism company, Tui, has canceled all holidays on the Spanish mainland until August 9. British Airways still operates flights, but said the move “throws thousands of British travel plans into disarray.”

But British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rapp defended the “quick” decision.

Spain has more than 272,000 confirmed cases of coffed 19 and around 28,400 deaths, According to Johns Hopkins University research, And it is one of the European countries most affected by the virus.

The number of cases there has tripled in two weeks, with more than 900 new infections reported on Friday.

How does Spain compare to Europe?

The rate of cases per 100,000 people is currently 39.4, According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) of the European Union. This is compared to the UK average of 14.6.

Spain is now comparable to Sweden and Portugal, but rates are falling while Spain is rising.

Covid-19 cases per 100,000 14-day cumulative number in select countries

Romania (59.7) and Bulgaria (44.8) are significantly higher. Luxembourg is much higher, but the number there may be oblique due to its small population.

As shown in other countries that have reported a rise in the number of injuries, it appears that the majority of new cases in Spain are limited to a few areas, including Catalonia, where Barcelona and Aragon are located.

On Sunday, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laia said that the outbreaks had been “completely controlled” and that he was expected once the restrictions were lifted.

She said: “Half of the positive sufferers in Spain do not have any symptoms, which gives a very clear indication of the huge efforts being made by all regions in Spain to test Covid in its citizens.”

Mrs. Gonzales said that the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, which are popular with tourists, have not recorded the re-emergence of infection, insisting that they are “very safe areas”. She added that the authorities will try to persuade the UK government to exclude them from quarantine.

London’s decision to re-impose quarantine restrictions on travelers from Spain is a new, devastating blow to the country’s tourism industry.

“We know what British tourism means to our country, especially to our region,” said Andalusian Vice President Juan Marin. He described it as “very bad news” especially for the Costa del Sol, where many British tourists tend to spend their holidays.

The number of British tourists who came to Spain this summer is much lower than usual, but there are still thousands of vacationers here who have been surprised and frustrated by the UK’s decision.

Some tourism hubs have already been affected by the recent boom in coronavirus cases. This weekend, the Catalan government ordered the temporary closure of all nightclubs as it tries to stop the virus from spreading among young people, which is a particular problem.

Are others taking action on Spain?

French Prime Minister Jean Castex recommended French citizens to avoid going to Catalonia.

Norway re-imposed a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Spain.

Belgium has banned travel to Huesca and Lida, with recommendations not to travel to a number of other regions in Spain.

Obesity increases the risk of Covid disease 19

Rules of Travel to Spain: What are my rights?

Germany has not imposed any measures specifically against arrivals from Spain, although the government advises tourists not to travel to the Balearic Islands, Navarra, Catalonia and Aragon.

Earlier this week, the government announced that all travelers would be able to voluntarily access free coronavirus tests after arriving in Germany.