Corona Virus: The government should “make proposals” on reducing the 2 million social spacing

Matt Hancock says the government will “make proposals” on how to reduce the 2 million social spacing rule in England this week.

The Minister of Health said that the distance could be reduced by “mitigating” to reduce the risk of transmission.

The Labor Party has said it will support the change to one million “in certain circumstances”.

Mr. Hancock confirmed that a new easing of the closing procedures will be announced in the coming days, including whether bars and restaurants can be reopened on 4 July.

Is it safe to relax at the base of 2 pm?

Result of a two million rule review next week – your age

Boris Johnson announced a review of the 2 million rule last week, with Chancellor Rishi Sonak stressing on Saturday that his conclusion will be published this week.

But speaking of the BBC’s Andrew Marr program, Mr. Hancock seemed to have gone further, saying: “The proposals we’re going to make are how you can safely reduce 2 million with the kind of mitigation we’ve been talking about.”

He said there were “all kinds” of procedures that could be introduced, referring to the use of face masks in public transportation, perspex screens in stores, and studies on reducing the risk of transmission when people sided side by side or back to back.

But while the health minister said he “hopes very hard” to reduce the distance, the government “will be guided by science”, and will make changes only “in a safe manner and not lead to the return of the virus.”

Risks and recommendations

The government has faced pressure from hospitality industry leaders and members of Parliament to reduce the 2 million base, with widespread concerns about the impact it could have on the UK economy.

World Health Organization A minimum distance of 1 m is recommended (Just over 3 meters), but UK government science advisers say a difference of one meter carries up to 10 times the risk of differentiating between two meters.

Other countries in the UK have not yet announced any plans to change the base of a distance of 2 million.

Scotland’s first minister, Nikola Sturgeon, said she was looking at evidence, and Northern Ireland’s economy minister Diane Dodds said she was ready to change it.

The Corona Virus Adviser told the Welsh government that the risk of reducing the distance “is not very great.”

Officially, the review is still ongoing. But now it seems inevitable that the result will be the transition from a social expulsion base of 2 million in England to a million.

The government is slated to announce next week – perhaps alongside a confirmed date in early July for reopening bars and restaurants, under certain conditions.

Scientists seem comfortable with this change – and Senior Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Valance has indicated that this is an ultimately political decision, with no continuous body of evidence standing in the way of this step.

A Sage member, Professor Calum Simple, says he has changed his mind, and it is now reasonable to “soften these rules.”

It is understood that there should be a “loosening” – requirements to stop overcrowding in bars, take contact details of people who book restaurant tables and widely use face covers, for example.

But, as noted by the prominent microbiologist Professor Peter Biot today, the virus will not fade. He said he will be with us for some time, and there will likely be a second boom of some kind.

Bars and pubs in England and Northern Ireland can be reopened within weeks (Scotland and Wales keep the matter under review).

But no health or scientific official or adviser will celebrate any time soon.

John Ashworth, the shadow health minister, said his party was “ready to look.” [the proposals] Carefully, “adding that if the change” is science-backed, this will be an understandable step. “

But he said countries with fewer social distance rules also have a “broader set of measures”, such as face shields and tracking apps, and his support will depend on other mitigation measures being introduced.

Hancock also said that bars and restaurants will discover this week whether it can be reopened on July 4.

He said the potential date is “part of the plan that we have worked through” since it was announced last month as a possible next step.

The health minister added, “The plan is clearly working because the number of new infections is declining, the number of people in an airy family in the hospital is declining, and luckily the number of people dying is decreasing.”

Mr. Hancock said he would “not rule out” following in the footsteps of countries like New Zealand – where customers need to log their details before going places – where it could be “an additional way in which you can conduct contact tracking so that you can find people who may be in danger.”

But he said there were “a lot of ideas” and the government would confirm its plans this week.

