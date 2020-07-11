Corona Virus: The Labor Party calls for clarity about facial coverage in England

Photo copyright

No. 10 Comment on the photo

Boris Johnson was wearing a mask while visiting a shop in Uxbridge on Friday





The Labor Party is calling on the government to clarify its position on covering the face, after the Prime Minister said that a “stricter” approach was needed to use it in England.

Senior sources said the government was considering making face coverage mandatory in stores in England to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Face caps have been mandatory in stores in Scotland since Friday.

“Strong and clear direction is needed,” said Shadow Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth.

This came as Johnson was photographed wearing a face mask for the first time during a corporate visit to his constituency in Uxbridge on Friday.

The UK government was initially hesitant – in the early days of the coronavirus crisis – about advising people to wear face caps, arguing that scientific evidence that they were reducing transmission was “weak.”

However, rules were forced forcing people to wear face masks on public transport in England on June 15.

“It seems that the balance of scientific opinion has shifted in their favor more than it was, and we are very keen to follow that,” Johnson said on Friday.

He said in front of a question and answer on Facebook with the audience: “I think we need to be more strict in people insisting on wearing face caps in confined spaces where they meet people who do not usually meet.

“We are looking for ways to make sure people already have face caps in stores, for example, where there is a risk of transmission.”

Photo copyright

Andrew Parsons Media

Ashworth said the “welcome” to the ministers is once again looking at evidence of face masks.

“We urge the ministers to complete this review quickly to provide the strong, clear direction required.” Books on Twitter.

It was “not helpful” for shadow photographer to wear a face mask until there is more clarity about when to wear it, Shadow Treasury Secretary West Streeting said.

“At the moment, people are hearing different messages from different sides,” the Labor Party MP told “Any Questions” on BBC Radio 4.

The conservative deputy and former minister Andrea Ledsom told the program that she does not want the masks to be mandatory but “people must take care of others” and start thinking about getting pregnant one wherever they go.

Messages evolved on face masks, in euphemisms. The Labor Party is calling on the government to provide some quick clarity in this regard.

Of course, some will suggest that the situation has evolved with the development of science. But maybe there is something to consider here as well. Economy.

Boris Johnson today urged people to return to work. He also alluded to a stricter policy on face masks.

Here he was filmed, outside and at a fast food store, in a face mask. It doesn’t take an investigator to define a cross-cutting topic.

The ministers want people to start embracing the new normal. Leave their homes, spend money, and help businesses get back on their feet – but yes with mitigation measures, such as masks.

These mitigating measures are of course in place to help prevent transmission, but they can also play their part in helping people feel confident.

Because public confidence is important; You can urge someone to do something but he may resist well unless he feels safe.

Professor Trisha Greenhall of Oxford University, who defended the widespread use of face caps in April, told BBC Radio 4 today that the vast majority of scientists are “now convinced by evidence” that wearing masks in crowded places can reduce transmission.

Asked about a suggestion that facial masks benefit others more than their wearer, she said: “Wearing face covers protects their wearers a little, but it doesn’t protect you much.

“In general, if I wear a face cap it might protect you 80% and may protect me 20% or 30%.”

“There is little protection for the person who wears the face caps, but it hardly protects others from drops coming out of the person’s mouth.”

Professor Greenhallgh added: “When I go to a store, I definitely wear a face cover without any doubt.

“Indoor environments are much more dangerous in terms of what we call airborne transmission. Someone coughs or speaks loudly and then the virus travels to air and stays in that store in that inner space.”

The World Health Organization says non-medical face caps should be worn in places where social separation is not possible.

Home-made fabric face covers can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus from people who are infected but have no or no symptoms yet.

People in England are currently advised to wear a face cover in enclosed public places where social spacing cannot take place – at the top of the mandatory requirements for wearing one on public transport and when visiting hospitals.

People exempt from wearing face caps include children under 11 years of age, persons with disabilities, people with difficulty breathing, and anyone who travels with a person who depends on lip reading.

Passengers who violate the rules for wearing face caps for public transport in England can be fined £ 100 and removed from services.

However, the British Transport Police issued only 10 grams as of June 22.

The rules on face caps vary across countries. Scotland’s face coverage has been mandatory in stores since Friday and is also mandatory on public transportation.

People in Wales are required to wear non-medical face caps as social spacing – including on public transport – cannot take place, but the government in Cardiff has not gone far enough to make their use mandatory.

In Northern Ireland, plans to make wearing face caps on public transport mandatory have been suspended pending legal clarification.

How did the UK government change its face position?

March 12 : It is “not a good idea” for the deputy chief physician in England, Dr. Jenny Harris, “for a regular audience to wear a face mask because they may not use it properly and put themselves at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.”

: It is “not a good idea” for the deputy chief physician in England, Dr. Jenny Harris, “for a regular audience to wear a face mask because they may not use it properly and put themselves at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.” April 17: The Minister of Transport says that evidence of whether the masks work is “completely mixed” and that it can be worn “could do more harm than good in certain situations”

The Minister of Transport says that evidence of whether the masks work is “completely mixed” and that it can be worn “could do more harm than good in certain situations” 1 It is permissible: Downing Street says face coverage has a “weak but positive effect” in reducing the spread of the Coronavirus

Downing Street says face coverage has a “weak but positive effect” in reducing the spread of the Coronavirus May 11: People in England are advised to wear face caps on public transport and in enclosed spaces where social spacing is not always possible

People in England are advised to wear face caps on public transport and in enclosed spaces where social spacing is not always possible June 15: Face caps are mandatory on public transport in England

Meanwhile, outdoor swimming pools can now be reopened in England, and amateur cricket, theater and other live performances are allowed outdoors.

It is also permitted to reopen accommodations in Wales without shared facilities from Saturday.

This comes after the Prime Minister said that people should now return to their place of work if they can.

Another 512 cases of coronavirus were reported in the United Kingdom on Friday The Ministry of Health said 48 others died from the virus.