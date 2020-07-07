Corona Virus: Three pubs closed in England after positive tests

Photo copyright

Google Comment on the photo

The Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, said that a customer called to say that he had tested positive for coronavirus





A number of bars have been closed in England after tests have shown positive for the Corona virus.

At least three organizations announced that they closed their doors again just days after it reopened at the weekend.

It was among hundreds of places – apparently without problems – that welcomed customers after three months as closing procedures were eased.

However, the crowds that descended in some towns and cities raised fears of ignoring the social dimension.

The Cartire Lighthouse Kitchen at Burnham on Sea, Somerset, said it was “Slowly “work through the customer list Who left the details on the weekends and employees await their test results.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media The closings come after large crowds of people visit bars across England, including Soho, London

In Battle, West Yorkshire, Fox and Hounds said that a customer called him They say they have tested positive for coronavirus.

On the other hand, the owner of Village Home Pub in Alverstoke, Hampshire, said his team was awaiting test results after someone in a “family bubble” showed employees positive results.

What are the new rules for bars?

In Burnham, he said Indian sagar takeaway It will be closed until Friday for deep cleaning One dimension if its drivers went to the Lighthouse Kitchen, along with the Vape Escape bar, which also closed for full cleaning after a positive customer test.

Comment on the photo

Takeaway at Sagar in Burnham will be closed until Friday





Leanne Underhill, owner of Vape Escape, told Burnham-on-sea.com All employee tests were negative and customers were contacted at the bar on Saturday, according to government advice.

Somerset County Council said it did not treat the issue as an “outbreak” and called on people to adhere to the guidelines for social distance and wash their hands regularly.

Fox and Hounds said the staff had conducted tests and the place would be cleaned in depth before it reopened.

The Batley pub said it had taken a number of measures before reopening on Saturday, including limiting entry numbers, a one-way system around the building and a single policy of using latrines.

Some people in the publisher’s Facebook group suggested that a customer who called the pub after a positive test could be fake, but many other customers praised employees for replying so quickly.

Comment on the photo

Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham said it was communicating with customers





Village house clients who visited on the weekend They were told that they “do not need to be isolated” unless they have symptoms or have been contacted by the plotters.

“One of the employees, one of my weavers, has someone in her family’s bubble who has proven positive tests,” said owner Ruby Roberts.

He said she was in a fit on Saturday when the bar was open for 11 and a half hours and visited about 150 clients.

“All five employees who were on a shift on Saturday were tested and we are waiting for the results. The pub is deeply cleaned and I called the council. I am looking for advice from them,” said Mr. Roberts.

All three pubs have previously posted on implementing new biosafety and social safety guidelines in line with government advice.

Photo copyright

Google Comment on the photo

Village Home pub in Alverstoke hopes to reopen its doors on Saturday, but the decision will depend on the council’s advice





Crowds were seen all over England on “The Great Saturday”, as thousands flocked to enjoy a pint.

There were reports of arrests and early closures of the place across the country, but the police said that most people acted responsibly.

The UK pub and hospitality trade authorities have published instructions for bars and restaurants on how to operate contact tracking.

Contact details should only be taken from one person in the group and should be kept for 21 days.

Owners are also required to note the customer arrival times and the duration of their stay. People can refuse to provide information, but owners can choose not to display it.