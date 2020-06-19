Corona Virus: Travel restrictions in Wales are set to end on July 6

Photo copyright

Prime Minister Mark Drakford said that the restrictions imposed by Wales on travel against coronavirus could be lifted from July 6 so that people can “travel as often as they want for all purposes.”

Travel to and around Wales will be possible from that date, as long as the coronavirus is still under control.

But the rules that require people to stay in their local area, five miles away as a guide, will remain for now.

This comes as the first minister made several major changes to the closing laws.

Starting on Monday, visits outside the local areas of people will be permitted for humanitarian reasons, such as family, care homes, or abusive young organizations.

in the same day:

Retailers can open, with social separation procedures applied

Special prayer can take place in places of worship

Restrictions on outdoor sports pitches for offline sports will be lifted

Professional non-professional athletes can resume training

Homes will also be allowed to be seen in vacant homes and home moves, with the housing market restarted.

But the rules state that you can only meet another open-air house other than its location.

The Government of Wales has also indicated when the country’s tourism sector can be reopened – with trips to tourist attractions from July 6 – and reservations for independent accommodations can start from July 13.

Schools in Wales are scheduled to reopen on June 29.

What about bars and hairdressers?

It remains unclear when hairdressers, bars, cafes and restaurants will reopen.

But the Welsh government promised to consider “personal care services”, including hairdressers and beauty salons, in the next review on July 9.

Mr Drakeford said at the Welsh government’s daily press conference that hairdressers should use the next three weeks to prepare for reopening only by appointment.

Discussions will be held with the hospitality sector on the reopening of bars, cafes and restaurants.

“We are now taking concerted steps to resume something close to the new normal while we live alongside the coronavirus,” Drakford said at the press conference.

“This public health crisis is not over yet. Through all our efforts, we succeeded in controlling the coronavirus fire, but that fire did not come out.”

He said that the hospitality has not been scheduled for reopening it, while the tourism has been given, because “there is a lot of space available to us.”

Family “bubbles” in three weeks?

Creating bubbles with another family can be announced within three weeks.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, only single adults who live alone – or the only parents whose children are under the age of 18 – can form a support bubble with another family.

Mr. Drakeford said that it was not possible to announce “extended families” as part of this review “along with everything else”.

“There is a comprehensive set of decisions and changes being made from Monday and we came to the conclusion around the middle of last week that it was simply not possible to take a decision on extended families the way we wanted to make in Wales.”

But he pointed out that the issue is still under consideration, saying, “Next week we will start getting this advice and we will return to this problem.”

Why do travel restrictions remain?

Speaking on BBC Wales Radio breakfast, people were asked to do a “one course” and monitor the “stay local” message for another two weeks.

“It has already helped control the virus in Wales,” he said.

“We need you to continue to do so, and if you do, within two weeks we must be in a position where all this can end.”

Where do the parties stand on closure?

Travel invitations must be reviewed for five miles

The prime minister said that local instructions to stay “really helped control the virus.”

Later, Drakford said the five-mile rule would stay the same for an additional two weeks because “societies that have seen very few visitors should be ready to see visitors again.”

He said: “Simple things like public toilets will need to be reopened in the visitor economy, and car parks will have to be reopened, and our national parks need time to prepare.”

Fines that were used to enforce the “stay locally” law will remain the same.

Conservative politicians have criticized the five-mile directive as unfair to residents of rural areas.

What about tourism?

The Welsh government was under pressure to allow the summer tourism sector to reopen.

Drakeford said the lifting of travel restrictions means that “the tourism economy will be reopened in Wales” from July 6, and he advised the industry to spend the next three weeks preparing to reopen self-contained accommodation in July.

He said the independent component is important because of the way the coronavirus can spread.

“If you have a fixed convoy that has its own kitchen or bathroom, if you are renting a country house or going to a hotel that has transformed itself into a separate residence, there will be a clear indication … you should use the Prime Minister added that in the next three weeks to get Everything you need, and you’ll be able to start taking reservations for after July 13th. “

What is the reaction of the Welsh parties?

Welsh conservatives claimed that Druckford “woke up” to the party’s calls “for a safe and reasonable approach to lifting the ban.”

But Paul Davis, the leader of Snide Torrey, asked why the five-mile directive cannot be raised “now”.

“Why do we wait until Monday to allow unnecessary retailers to reopen when they were notified of preparation three weeks ago,” Davis asked.

Health spokesman Blade Simroon Ron Ab Eorth said it is good that Wales “is moving in the right direction with regard to lifting restrictions and that the government feels it is safe to do it.”

He added, “But I still urge the government to plan ahead further. We are moving two and three weeks away here.”

“People and companies need a long-term vision, a kind of phased approach as outlined in other countries, with dates set for potential changes – but it’s clear with warnings that things can change.”

Senedd Mark Reckless, the leader of the British exit party, welcomed the “belated reduction” but said that all restrictions should be lifted, confident of “people’s rule”.

What is the background?

The government of Wales controls the closure in Wales, while the UK government controls the closure in England.

Mr. Drakford’s government has emphasized a cautious approach to lifting restrictions as the number of cases drops.

The original legislation to stay at home was dropped three weeks ago, when ministers changed the law to allow people to travel within a local area.

Five miles were given as directions for the distance people should travel, although this was not specified in the legislation.

It coincided with the relaxation of restrictions that allowed two families to meet in the open air.

Welsh travel restrictions conflict with the situation in England, where people can travel without restrictions.

After waiting lines when stores reopened in England on Monday, Health Minister Vaughan Getting said that he did not want to see large crowds outside of reopened stores in Wales.

Retailers are expected to follow social distance laws that require companies to go as far as possible to keep people two meters away.

Similar measures have already been used in supermarkets and other retailers who are allowed to stay open.