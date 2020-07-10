Corona Virus: Welsh bars and cafes to reopen indoors on 3 August

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Bars and cafes can reopen from 3 August

Bars, cafes, restaurants and bars can be re-opened indoors in Wales from August 3, keeping coronavirus cases in decline.

Prime Minister Mark Drakford announced history in a long list of changes to coronavirus restrictions.

The 2 million long-distance law will also be waived in Wales, as companies unable to fulfill it are expected to take precautions.

Hospitality companies will be able to open their doors outdoors from Monday.

Drakford said that the opening of hospitality companies at home will depend on the success of the initial stage.

Direct: Further easing of closure in Wales

Camps, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and stadiums will be reopened in the next three weeks, while outdoor activities, including team places of up to 30 people, can be resumed from Monday.

Wales was previously the only part of the United Kingdom that had not set a date for reopening in-house hospitality.

Pubs reopened in England last weekend. In Scotland they will be able to fully reopen it on July 15.

In Wales they will be able to open in the open air from Monday in the spaces they own and are licensed.

What was announced?

In other announcements, outdoor gyms, stadiums, and community centers will reopen on July 20.

Camps and other accommodation with shared facilities can be reopened from July 25.

On July 27, the following activities can be restarted:

Nearby communication services, such as beauty salons, tattoo shops and nail salons

See occupied homes for rent or sale

Movie theaters, museums and galleries

Urged caution after Melbourne closed

Looking at “all indications together,” Mr. Drakford said, Welsh chief physician Frank Atherton said, “We have some ability to loosen restrictions further over the next three weeks.”

Advisors to the Government of Wales said their cases are down by 2% every day.

But the prime minister urged a “warning note”, citing the example of Melbourne in Australia, which reimposes closings after a new spike in cases.

No indoor gym has been announced. It is understood that the ministers are still in discussions with the gym and recreation companies about reopening the indoor gyms and swimming pools.

Social separation rule changed

The law implementing the 2 million social spacing rules will be amended. Other measures are expected to be used by companies that cannot adhere to the rule, such as hairdressers.

Mr. Drakford listed some examples, including installing armor, increasing cleaning, organizing guards in open-air hospitality venues and “additional rules related to toilet monitoring”.

He said: “If you are able to run a business while taking all reasonable measures to keep the distance of 2 million and that’s what law in Wales will ask you to do.

“But we realize that there will be some context and some business that was not feasible, and in these circumstances what the law in Wales will require is that these companies will have to take a series of other mitigations.”

The pubs had weeks to prepare. “

The stadiums will be able to reopen ready for summer holidays





The Prime Minister rejected the allegations that the bars did not have time to prepare.

“It took weeks for this sector to prepare to reopen its doors in the open air, not three days. There is a lot of guidance for those who intend to reopen their doors,” he said.

He claimed that there was “concern” among the general public in Wales “about returning to places where they may feel that their health and well-being will not be taken care of safely.”

In response to a question about whether the delay in announcing a date for hosting the internal hospitality led to the risk of thousands of jobs, he said that the sector should spend three weeks doing the things “necessary for the success of the changes that are presented to it” with the opening in the open air. .

What was the reaction?

“We yesterday published a list of 10 things we wanted the government of Wales to provide as part of a review of coronavirus restrictions, and today we saw ministers adopting six out of 10 of our proposals, so we are happy to see the Wales government follow our step,” said Paul Davies, Governor of Wales, Paul Davies. “.

The TUC, which represents trade unions in Wales, said the announcement “will provide a level of certainty for the sector and help prevent future job losses.”