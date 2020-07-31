Admiral Brett Geroyer, assistant secretary of health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN City Hall the news “should not be accepted” that the United States is very accumulating in coronavirus testing.

Try to defend the state of the test in the United States after major test companies such as Quest Diagnostics say it may take seven days or more to take the tests and return the results to people.

“Nationwide, about 25% of the tests are a point of care, that is, about 15 minutes. Another 25% take place in local hospitals … and that’s generally a rapid turnaround.

But he acknowledged that there is an accumulation that makes some coronavirus tests practically useless.

He said: “Where we really talk about it, the large commercial laboratories and there is no doubt that they have been stressed, and I am fed up with Quest more than other commercial laboratories.”

He added: “Our data at the moment, and this is the worst week, is that 56% returned within three days, and 76% returned within five days.”

Gerware said collecting samples from four or five people could speed things up and save resources.

“I said and said before – I want the perfect test. I want it to be completely sensitive and specific and come back in 15 minutes. That’s why we are really working for more care points but again it’s a work in progress, because of the huge demand.”

By September, Jeroyer said he expected half of all tests in the United States to be point-of-care tests, but he warned, “You can’t test your way out of this.” He said people should also use masks, avoid crowding and avoid getting inside with others.