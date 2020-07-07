Coronary Virus: Boris Johnson criticized for caring home comments

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Prime Minister: “Many nursing homes did not follow the procedures”

Boris Johnson was criticized for saying “many nursing homes did not actually follow procedures” during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister was responding to the head of the NHS England’s call for welfare reform within a year.

Johnson said it is “important to fund” the sector, but it must be “properly organized and supported.”

The National Care Forum said his remarks were “outright offensive” to care workers.

Vic Rainer, executive director of the forum that represents 120 welfare charities, told BBC Newsnight that the care homes followed the guidance of “the message” but the government’s focus is on hospitals.

“There will be a lot of people in the care sector who feel that their efforts have been recognized, and I think they will really feel wronged because all the hard work and the enormous efforts that they have made have not been recognized,” she said. .

Shadow Welfare Minister Liz Kendall said the prime minister had told “the terrified employees” that it was their fault.

She told the BBC that the government had “abandoned” care workers, adding: “The attempt to change responsibility is a new level.”

Care has been at the heart of the UK’s coronavirus crisis.

Nearly 30,000 caregivers in England and Wales died during an outbreak compared to the same period in 2019 – with two-thirds of those deaths attributable to the virus.

Responding to the criticism, a spokesperson for No. 10 said that nursing homes “did a great job in very difficult circumstances.”

He added: “The Prime Minister was indicating that no one knows what the correct procedures are, because the extent of the disease without symptoms was unknown at the time.”

Learning Lessons

Sir Simon Stevens, president of NHS England, told BBC correspondent Andrew Marr on Sunday that coronaviruses have highlighted the “resilience” of the care system.

He said the government needs to “respond decisively” to how to provide high-quality care in the long run, and to develop this plan within a year.

When asked about the comments, Johnson said: “One of the things the crisis has shown is that we need to think about how to better organize the welfare package and how we make sure we take care of the best people in welfare.

“We discovered that too many care homes did not follow the procedures the way they could, but we learn lessons all the time.

“The most important thing is to fund it properly … but we will also look for ways to ensure that the long-term care sector is organized and properly supported.”

Johnson needs a care sector besides

Analysis by Helen Cat, BBC political correspondent

After 30,000 excess fatalities were reported in foster homes in England and Wales in three months – two thirds of which were directly attributable to Covid-19 – the government’s response to the epidemic in this sector is under increasing scrutiny.

The government insists it has thrown a “protective ring” around the care home – a claim critics say contradicts the failure to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and allows hospital patients to leave without being tested.

Boris Johnson promised to “reform” the welfare system, although the government has yet to develop a precise plan for how to do so.

Social welfare “solution” is a problem that has hit many governments before that, so if the prime minister wants to succeed, the sector will need to be on his side.

Whether his comments are an attempt to blame, or just a case of unfortunate wording, such encounters will not help.

Labor Party Ms. Kendall said the outbreak was “frightening, stressful and painful” for care workers who “saw terrible things.”

She told the BBC that the prime minister’s comments “are a terrible thing to say.”

Acting Liberal Democratic Party chief Sir Ed Davy said that Johnson “should be ashamed” and “should bear the responsibility”.

Other caregivers’ organizations also criticized Mr. Johnson’s comments, as the independent care group said that the vast majority of caregivers “have done their utmost in the face of slow and conflicting advice”.

“We should not get into the blame game and it is wrong to criticize the nursing home today,” said Mike Badgham, group leader.

“Maybe their caregivers were not all perfect, but they didn’t have the government either. And for a very long time from this epidemic, caregivers were working in the dark because of what they had to do with one arm behind their backs in terms of the support they received.”

“In those circumstances, they performed miracles.”

Before the December elections, the Conservatives pledged an extra £ 1 billion a year for welfare in England over the next five years.

Johnson has also stated on a number of occasions that he will present a plan on welfare reform, but it has not yet been published.

The government gave an additional 3.2 billion pounds of Covid-19 emergency funds to English councils, which could be put in place to help with welfare costs.

The ministers also promised an additional 600 million pounds for nursing homes to help control the infection.