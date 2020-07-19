Coronary virus: Boris Johnson “does not want a second national closure”

Photo copyright

Boris Johnson said that he does not want to impose a second national shutdown if the Covid-19 outbreak occurs again.

Talking to Sunday TelegraphThe Prime Minister likened the option of closing at the state level as a “nuclear deterrent,” adding that he does not believe that the country “will be in this position again.”

But the UK’s chief scientific advisor said that there were “risks” that such measures might be needed as winter approaches.

This comes at a time when the councils in England were given powers to “snap” closure.

Under the new powers, local authorities can close shops, cancel events and close public outdoor spaces to manage local disease outbreaks.

Elsewhere, Scotland has experienced the largest daily increase in new confirmed coronaviruses since June 21.

Johnson said that the authorities are improving in identifying and isolating local outbreaks, adding that the authority to order national action will remain an option.

“I can’t give up on that tool any more than I would give up on a nuclear deterrent. But it’s like a nuclear deterrent, I definitely don’t want to use it. And I don’t think we’ll ever be in this situation again.” He said.

The prime minister told the Sunday Telegraph that experts are improving in detecting and isolating the disease locally and identifying which groups affect it – and how.

“We are really able to look at what’s happening much sooner than real, isolate the outbreak and treat it immediately, and work with local authorities to contain the problem locally and regionally if we have to,” said Johnson.

This comes after Johnson expressed his hope on Friday for a “major return to normality” by Christmas.

Under the new guidelines, people can use public transportation for trips instantly, and employers will have more discretion to bring employees back to workplaces if it’s safe.

The Labor Party said the government was right to aspire to open the economy, but there were “gaps” in its latest plans.

Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandi said: “You just have to go down the highway to see what’s the problem.

“Many people are not leaving their homes and not spending because they are worried about what this means, whether there will be a second wave; whether the NHS will be overwhelmed, and we really need to deal with the testing and isolation tracking system – which the government admits is not working at full capacity. “. Sophie News told Ridge Sky News.

She also said that the testing and tracking system needed to be improved with the results returned within 24 hours, and she proposed a “mass influenza vaccination program” for people to feel “confident of a second wave plan.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dominic Rapp said it was right to give “companies and the state a goal and a sense of hope.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, he said from August 1, “While we carefully monitor the virus, we need to revitalize the economy on all cylinders, as much as possible,” adding that there was “significant cooperation with companies.”

On Friday, the UK’s chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Valance, warned that “by the winter, the challenges will be much greater, and of course there is a risk that this may also need national action.”

Quick look: the latest changes in England

from July 25 Gyms, pools and other sports facilities can be reopened

Gyms, pools and other sports facilities can be reopened On August 1 The government will update its advice on going to work, and ask employers to make decisions about how and where their employees can work safely

The government will update its advice on going to work, and ask employers to make decisions about how and where their employees can work safely From the same date, most of the remaining entertainment settings will be allowed to reopen, including bowling, skating rinks, casinos and all nearby calling services, such as beauty.

Live indoor theater and concerts will be able to resume working with socially distant audiences

Weddings will be allowed for up to 30 people starting next month

from September Schools, nurseries and colleges are open to all children and young people on a full-time basis, while universities also work to reopen them as fully as possible.

Schools, nurseries and colleges are open to all children and young people on a full-time basis, while universities also work to reopen them as fully as possible. from October, The government intends to allow the masses to return to the stadiums, while conferences and other commercial events may be held, depending on the results of the pilots.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the State Scientific Emergency Advisory Group (SIG), told the BBC program today that a return to normal before the closure was “elusive”.

He said activities like going to work normally, traveling on public transportation, going on vacation without restrictions, hugging and shaking hands with friends will not come back anytime soon.

“We will not be able to do this until we are immune to the virus, which means until we have a vaccine proven to be safe and effective.

“If we go back to this kind of normal behavior, the virus will return very quickly,” he said.

Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Simmonds were photographed with their 11-week-old son Wilfred, born two weeks after the Prime Minister left the hospital after being infected with the Coronavirus.





In a wide-ranging Telegraph interview to celebrate the prime minister’s first year in office, Boris Johnson insisted that his agenda for local reform and “upgrading” the economy would not cause the epidemic to spread.

“We want to be a transformative government because there is a tremendous opportunity in this country to do things differently and do things better,” he said.

“We saw that really represented in what happened with the coronavirus.”

He said that while the civil service was “very impressive”, lessons could be learned from the pandemic.

He said: “Maybe there are ways that we can all learn together to do things faster, and that we have a real spirit of” what can be done. “Sometimes I think it’s a matter of trust and faith.”

Another 40 deaths from coronavirus It has been announced On Saturday, the total number of people who died after a positive test for the Coron virus in the United Kingdom rose to 45,273.

A report issued on Tuesday warned that the UK may witness approximately 120,000 new deaths from the Corona virus in a second wave of infections this winter in a “reasonable” scenario.

The estimate does not consider any closings, treatments or vaccinations.

Delegated departments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have the authority to set their own timing to ease restrictions.