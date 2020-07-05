Coronary virus: `` Clear clear '' people will not socialize

Photo copyright

Environmental Protection Agency Comment on the photo

Celebrants drink and mix on the street in Soho, London





With the bars reopening on Saturday, the head of the police union said, “It is quite clear” that drunkards are unable to get away socially.

The ministers urged caution before reopening the England hospitality after three months of closure.

John Apter dealt with “naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fighting and more angry drunks” during the shift in Southampton.

But the police thanked the majority of people for their responsible behavior as they enjoyed the night.

Hundreds gathered in London’s Soho neighborhood, with pictures showing crowded streets in the early hours of Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said that “there are no significant cases” in the capital.

Devon and Cornwall police received more than 1,000 reports, most of them “related to drinks”.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Pubs on Hilton Street in the northern district of Manchester have set schedules for clients





In North Nottinghamshire, four people have been arrested and several bars have decided to close down after alcohol-related non-social behavior.

While people have been coming out in large numbers in thousands of places, concerns that emergency services are busy such as New Year’s Eve have not been met.

But Mr. Apter said: “What was quite clear is that drunken people cannot / will not move away socially.

“It was a busy night, but the transformation succeeded in adapting. I know other regions have had problems with assaulting officers.”

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Police officers appear walking in thick crowds in Soho, central London





People in England are still urged to stay two meters away, but the new guidance “One Meter Plus” means they can come close if they use “relief” measures, such as face covers and not sit face to face.

Boris Johnson and government experts urged people to adhere to the rules to avoid causing a second wave of coronaviruses, as England’s chief physician Chris Witte said easing the shutdown “is not without risks.”

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Groups gather in the Borough Market, London





It was a different night in Leicester as the streets were largely deserted as bars and other places remained closed after the city became the first to undergo a local closure on Monday, after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Restrictions on the hospitality sector remain in effect in Scotland and Wales, while bars have been open in Northern Ireland since Friday.

The latest figures released on Saturday showed that another 67 people died in the United Kingdom after they were diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 44,198.

Despite easing restrictions, about 30% of bars and restaurants remained closed, according to the Society for Night Industries, amid safety concerns and concerns about how to implement social distance guidance.

In England, people are allowed to stay away from their homes for the first time since the closure began, with camps and accommodations reopening during holidays.

Police in Dorset, Devon and Cornwall reported a standstill on the roads on Saturday – including a large number of convoy owners heading to the coast.

Other changes to the rules that came into effect on Saturday include allowing two families to meet at home or abroad, including for overnight stays – although they must maintain the social dimension.

Meanwhile, new quarantine exemptions will allow major sporting events, as well as TV productions and films, to advance this summer.

The future of theater making: Mrs. Judy Dench on the effect of coronavirus

Speaking Heads: Imelda Staunton and Sarah Lancashire face very popular monologues

How do you plan to deal with closing closures? Will you meet your loved ones for the first time since its inception? do you work? Are you happy or worried about lifting restrictions? Please email [email protected].

Please include the contact number if you are ready to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: