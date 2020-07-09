Coronary Virus: High Public Spending, “Ignoring” Flying and Anger in Leicester

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreak Thursday morning. We will have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Public spending on the coronavirus increases to 190 billion pounds

Treasury figures revealed that nearly 190 billion pounds of taxpayer money was earmarked to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, after the counselor committed another 30 billion pounds. Half of it was the last allocation for the Personal Protection Kit. Take the actions in Rishi Sonak’s summer statement at a glance.

2. Burger King chief warns against job cuts in UK

His boss warned that economic damage caused by the epidemic could prompt Burger King to permanently close 10% of its restaurants. Alasdair Murdoch says 1,600 jobs are at risk, despite the government’s pledge to support 50% of restaurant bills – up to £ 10 per person on Mondays to Wednesday in August.

3. The government ignored flying and gyms

There are warnings about losing more jobs, as some sectors, especially the aviation and fitness industry, claim they have been forgotten in terms of the government support package. Retailers also say they need tax exemptions.

4. Anger denounced due to Leicester closing excess cash

Companies in Leicester expected additional help after ordering their closure on June 30 after a local rise in Covid-19 cases. But Business Minister Nadim Al-Zahawi made clear in a letter to Liz Kendall from the Labor Party that there would be no additional funding. Lester West’s deputy says she is “very angry.”

5. Laughing Closures: Adapt to gigs on the Internet

With many theaters and live entertainment venues in the UK closed due to coronaviruses, comedians, artists and artists have moved to internet platforms to stay alive.

And don’t forget …

… closing rules are changing across the UK. We explain the powers that the police must implement.

You can find more information, tips and guides on our Coronavirus page and get the latest information on our live page.

