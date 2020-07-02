Coronary virus in Brazil: Rio reopens as experts warn that the worst is yet to come

“My crew and I are excited to get back to work,” he told CNN about his place called Cabana, which serves snacks, sandwiches and cocktails. “It will be different, with all the precautions we have to take, the distance of the tables, the number of people sitting together, but it is good to work again.”

Assi said he barely avoided bankruptcy, fired four of his 11 employees and froze or cut the salaries of the remaining seven when Rio de Janeiro ordered the closure of all companies except core business in March, in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Another month is like this, and I will close its doors completely,” he said. “Today I fear more than staying at home and not working from a coronavirus.”

Like many cities in Brazil, under pressure from rising unemployment and the economy of tanks, Rio de Janeiro is working to loosen restrictions – despite expert warnings that the city has so far failed to control Covid-19.

Starting on Thursday, restaurants, bars and gyms were reopened, following new health guidelines that required wearing masks and social exclusion. On the first day, there were a few clients at the waterfront park, although it was not clear whether this was due to weather or a still-present fear of coronavirus, which experts say may not reach its climax in Brazil Until mid-August.

At the end of May, researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) The Rio pandemic account will peak in the following month, and it is recommended that social isolation measures be preserved.

But on June 2, Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivila announced a plan to gradually ease restrictions, starting with the reopening of car dealerships and home decor stores. Then came commerce, shopping malls and some public places.

A month later, the death toll from Covid-19 increased by 70% to 6,550, and the city’s total number of injuries rose almost 50% to 57,879, according to the Rio State Minister of Health. While the number of deaths recorded in the second half of the month was slightly lower, 1303 versus 1372, the number of new cases was 16% higher at 13,675.

In general, Brazil has the second largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, second only to the United States. As of Thursday, there were more than 60,000 deaths and 1.4 million Confirmed cases From the virus.

Another city regrets

But plans to reopen it have not changed. Experts warn that Rio can follow in the footsteps of other Brazilian cities that moved too quickly to reopen and ended up closing them down again.

Belo Horizonte, one of the first Brazilian state capitals to implement quarantine, began in Minas Gerais, to reopen its economy at the end of May. But this week, he ordered that unnecessary activities be closed again, due to the significant increase in deaths and hospitalizations.

According to Roberto Medronho, a UFRJ epidemiologist and one of the innovators of the “covidimeter” scale, a tool that calculates the rate of virus transmission, the spread of the virus while loosening restrictions in Rio was not a coincidence. On June 7, the capital transfer rate was 1.03. Three weeks later, the transmission rate was 1.46.

“This indicates that the decision to expand the reopening was based on economic and unscientific criteria,” Medirono told CNN.

Covid-19 hit the Brazilian economy hard even as President Jair Bolsonaro hit Reduced over and over again The effect of the virus by insisting that hunger and unemployment can kill more people from the epidemic. While the vast majority of Brazilians initially supported the closure of unnecessary business, Bolsonaro’s message has had an increasing resonance.

About 7.8 million Brazilians lost their jobs between March and May, according to figures released this week by the Brazilian Statistics Agency IBGE . The agency said that for the first time since it began tracking data, less than half of the working-age population was already working. The exact figure was 49.5%.

Economists expect a historical recession due to Covid-19. The Brazilian Central Bank has estimated a 6.4% decrease in gross domestic product for this year, while the International Monetary Fund is more pessimistic and sees the economy shrink by 9.1% in 2020.

Rio’s Crivella said his decisions were taken after discussions with his science committee, which decided that gyms, bars and restaurants could be reopened because the number of deaths had slowed and the ICU family’s busy ratio also decreased.

In early June, 90% of the ICU family was occupied in Rio. This week, the rate fell to 69%. However, experts say it should not be the only statistic used to make decisions.

“Conservatives and mayors have opened field hospitals, bought ventilators, and the numbers have improved,” said Domingos Alves, a computer modeling expert from. Covid group 19 Brazil , Which brings together scholars from several Brazilian universities.

“But this has a limit: Doctors are not available as a family, and there is no way to extend this capacity indefinitely. Depending only on occupying the ICU bed as a basis for reopening is a hoax used to calm the population.”

Alves said that next week’s plans to open football matches in the city to the public would only exacerbate the already delicate situation.

The city of Belo Horizonte also based its decision to reopen it at the end of May on occupying the ICU bed, a decision which the mayor Alexander Khalil now regrets.

“What we are doing as a country is buying more beds. It was wrong to think that this would solve it. Now we had to shut down again in Belo Horizonte because the cases went up quickly. I see this drama as a war, and in Khalil said in an interview,” War, your strategy changes in All the time”.

By the end of May, the number of hospital beds in Belo Horizonte had quadrupled since the start of the epidemic, and Khalil had allowed retail and beauty salons to open.

Unlike Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte did not allow the reopening of shopping centers, churches and parks, but nonetheless, cases jumped over a month from 1852 to 4942, and the death toll rose from 49 to 106. Earlier this week, 92% of the caring families The station was busy.

Khalil reimposed social isolation measures on June 26. He said it will be kept for at least another two weeks.

“You cannot say that everything is fine when the media reports that the death toll in the country has exceeded 60,000. In Belo Horizonte, we are not two levels. The closing or opening will depend on the numbers and the numbers,” he said.

Scientists in the Covid-19 Brasil group predict that cities that ease social divergence measures could see a 150% increase in the number of cases recorded for Covid-19 in the next two weeks.

“Conservatives and mayors send residents to the slaughterhouse with the privilege of economic recovery,” said Domingos Alves.