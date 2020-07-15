Coronary Virus: Matt Hancock refuses to cover the face of offices

Photo copyright

Matt Hancock said that there are no plans to make face coverage mandatory for office workers in England.

The health minister told BBC Breakfast that people who work in offices will not need to be covered up though A press report is suggested They will have it.

“It is something we looked at and rejected,” he said, but added that the masks would be worn elsewhere by the public “for the foreseeable future.”

Coverage in stores will become mandatory in England on July 24.

Scotland already requires shoppers to cover their faces while Wales and Northern Ireland are assessing similar policies.

Mr. Hancock said that coverage helped prevent proliferation during brief encounters with strangers, but this social contact and handwashing was more effective in communicating with people over long periods of time.

He said there is a difference between visiting a store for a few minutes and working together with colleagues in an office for several hours.

“When you are close to someone you must work closely with, if you are there for a long time with them, the mask does not provide this protection.

“The same logic applies to schools – we do not recommend masks for schools because if you are in a classroom with children all day long, the mask does not give you protection.”

Mr. Hancock said that facial coverage was effective “in a store or public transportation, for example, when you’re with someone for a reasonable period of time – a few minutes – but not all day.”

“The point is that when you interact with people you don’t usually be with, this is where the mask might be especially useful.”

He added: “We do not propose to extend the masks to the offices.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Coronavirus: How to wear a face cap

Mr. Hancock’s comments came as a council in Blackburn, Lancashire, told residents that they should wear face caps while in all public places where they worked to combat the “escalating tide” of coronavirus cases.

Professor Dominic Harrison, Blackburn of the Darwin Director of Public Health, said he hoped that the use of the caps along with other specific measures would prevent a local Leicester closure in the area.

Leicester suffered its first domestic close in the UK on July 4 after a rise in Covid-19 cases. There are restrictions on social gatherings, hotels, bars and restaurants that are not allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, questions continue to be asked about the use of masks by politicians.

Hancock, speaking on Today’s BBC Radio 4 program, said he was “not downright concerned” with the photos showing obvious differences in the use of face caps by ministers.

Pictures of Cabinet Secretary Michael Gouve showed without covering a face while purchasing food at Brett’s branch on Tuesday, while Commerce Secretary Liz Truss was seen in the same store minutes later wearing a bright blue mask.

Mr. Hancock said: “These pictures were taken before I announced the change of policy to the House of Commons yesterday afternoon.

“It is absolutely clear that as of July 24, we are making the wearing of the face cap mandatory in a store in the same way that it is mandatory on public transportation and in the NHS.”

Hancock said the public needs to get used to wearing face caps in stores and at national health services facilities “for the foreseeable future”.

“People must do their part,” he said.

This comes after it has been announced that those who have failed to comply with the new rules on wearing face caps in England stores will face a fine of up to 100 pounds.

Children under 11 years of age and with specific disabilities and shop workers will be exempt.

Hancock told the House of Commons on Tuesday that the new rule “would give people more confidence in shopping safely and strengthening protection for those working in stores.”

Wearing the mask is mandatory on public transportation in England and at NHS facilities across the UK since 15 June.