Coronary Virus: Prime Minister pledges to build as holiday bookings boom

Here are five things you need to know on Sunday morning about coronavirus outbreaks. We will have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Prime Minister: We will build our path to health

“We certainly will not return to austerity 10 years ago.” These are the words of the Prime Minister when he laid down his plans for an economic recovery after the closure in Interview with the mail on Sunday. It will include a new task force that he says will consider accelerating the building of hospitals, schools and roads. The economy contracted by 20.4% in April – the largest monthly drop ever.

Photo copyright

PA Media

2. Scotland “could be coved free by the end of summer”

No confirmed cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Scotland on Friday or Saturday. Professor Davy Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said the country is on track to eradicate coronaviruses in the coming months if this progress can be maintained – and the challenge then will be how to stop importing new cases.

Photo copyright

Getty Images)

3. Holiday bookings go off with restrictions

Travel companies say reservations are booming after the government announced that overall restrictions on unnecessary travel abroad in the UK will be relaxed as of July 6. A TUI spokesman said that holidays in Spain and Greece “look the most popular”. Lastminute.com said it saw an 80% increase in holiday sales compared to last week.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Flying is a very different experience in the era of coronaviruses

4. Closing funerals “felt incomplete”

Funeral directors struggled to cope with the pressure caused by thousands of deaths in their industry. David Barrington, who directs funeral directors in Wirral, says that with the government’s directive stating that the number of mourners in services should be “at the lowest possible level”, not a single mourner “had obtained the funeral they wanted”. “If you could only invite 10 people, what 10 would you invite?” Asked.

Photo copyright

French Press Agency / Getty Images Comment on the photo

Funeral directors had to wear full personal protective equipment when dealing with people with Covid-19





5. Will the new bike lanes of new cyclists keep the road?

A boom in biking across the UK has prompted the government to promise to provide funds for new pop-up bike lanes and bike-only lanes. But activists say more measures are needed to make cyclists feel safe on the roads as traffic increases.

Photo copyright

Getty Images

Get a longer daily BBC news in your inbox every morning of the week, by subscribing here.

And don’t forget …

… you can find more information, tips and guides on our Coronavirus page and get the latest information from our live page.

This morning, for anyone who dreams of leaving on vacation, we are studying how safe it is to fly.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be posted, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will not be published. Please make sure you read our Terms and conditions And Special policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and cannot view the form, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to send your question or email it to [email protected]. Please include your name, age and location with any questions you submit.